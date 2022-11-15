Airline passenger 'stuck' between couple with baby gets huge response on Twitter

An airline passenger has sparked debate on social media after he shared his experience of being seated in the middle seat between two parents and their infant child.

Sam Neve, who on Twitter calls himself a "former journo" and says he's presently "building digital stuff" in London, expressed his confusion at the seating arrangements when he boarded his flight.

"Just boarded a flight and I'm sat with a couple and their baby, but the husband refused to give up his aisle seat so now I'm just … in the middle of them?" the man tweeted.

The tweet was retweeted over 300 times and received nearly 2,000 replies.

Neve did not say where he was traveling — either to or from — but said in the replies that the flight lasted a couple of hours and that there was "no harm done."

He added that the husband ignored his wife and child the entire flight, saying that "he stuck his headphones in, ate an entire pack of Haribo and didn’t talk to her for the entire two-hour flight."

Many people were confused as to why the man would force his wife and child to sit next to a total stranger.

Others noted that the couple probably booked the seats hoping the middle seat would go unsold.

"Let me guess, the mom is taking care of the baby while the husband uses you as a shield so he can chill out?" one person wrote.

"My husband and I ended up separated on a flight with our baby girl. After the flight took off, I walked over and handed him the baby, then went back and took a nap."

Another person commented, "People can be quite strange. I once had a window seat and the man on the aisle seat refused to let me go to the loo. The wonderful steward saw this and whisked me off into first class and gave me the full VIP treatment. Top babe."

Neve said in another tweet that it was a "very busy, full flight," apparently indicating that he could not be moved to a different seat on the airplane.

Other people defended the husband, suggesting that perhaps he was claustrophobic, afraid of flying or needed the additional space provided by the aisle seat.

Others said that perhaps the couple just wanted that specific seat arrangement.

"He has a right to keep it and not move to the middle. Always you people who think your entitlement comes first. YOU bought the middle seat," posted one commenter.

Another said, "Why should he give his seat up for some nonentity he doesn’t know?"