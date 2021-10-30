Family’s adorable Halloween tradition has adult brothers dressing up with 5-year-old sister

Even though Patti Schmidt’s sons are all adults now, they’re still willing to get dressed up for Halloween for their little sister.

Schmidt, 50, of Point Pleasant, New Jersey, is a photographer with four children: sons Larry, 28, Patrick, 26, and Gavin, 22; and a 5-year-old daughter, Avery.

Since 2017, Schmidt has photographed her children wearing adorable, coordinated costumes for Halloween.

"They’re happy to do it because it makes me happy, it makes their sister happy and they don’t mind," Schmidt said. "And they have each other to kind of laugh about it with."

As for Avery, Schmidt said the girl "just thinks it’s normal to have adult brothers and have them dress up with you."

Schmidt started the tradition as part of photo series called #averyintheair, because Avery’s brothers would toss her in the air to play with her.

"Halloween rolled around and I thought it would be really fun to do one for that series in costume," Schmidt said. "And that’s why, in the "Wizard of Oz" photo, she’s suspended in the air above them."

"It started out that way," she added. "It wasn’t like I necessarily set out to … do this epic Halloween costume series. But then it was just fun."

Schmidt’s children have dressed as characters from "Star Wars" (2018), "Game of Thrones" (2019) and "Princess Bride" (2020).

Halloween tradition aside, Schmidt said her boys love spending time with their little sister when they can, even though the two oldest sons live in other states.

"It’s just been a really special relationship for them," Schmidt said.

Prior to the annual photo tradition, Halloween wasn’t a big deal in the family.

"For me, I would not even say that Halloween’s my favorite holiday," Schmidt said. "I just love creative photos, and it just gives me an excuse to be creative with it."

She added: "I love costumes, especially fun ones."

Schmidt told Fox News that she will reveal the 2021 costumes sometime this weekend in an Instagram post.

Asked what this year's theme is, she replied, "Fun."