Boy bullied for Tony Stark Halloween costume goes viral: ‘He’s just brave’

A 10-year-old boy has gone viral for his bravery after he was bullied about his Tony Stark Halloween costume on the school bus.

Jill Struckman, from Missouri, told Fox News that last week, her son Evan decided to dress like Tony Stark for his school’s Halloween party, particularly because Tony Stark is a superhero who dresses "snazzy."

"He’s a kid who has always put himself out there," Struckman told Fox.

She explained Evan wears a business suit or a tuxedo to school every picture day.

"Every year, I’m worried all day that he’s going to get picked on," Struckman said. "And he just usually doesn’t care. He gets looks and whatever, but for the most part, it’s positive. It’s just never an issue."

That is, until last week.

Even though Evan "was just so excited" about the Halloween party, Struckman got a call from the school almost as soon as he arrived.

"They told me that they had him sitting there and he was really, really upset," Struckman said.

Apparently, kids on the bus had been bullying Evan about his costume.

"He said they told him, ‘You look stupid’ and that ‘everyone is going to think you look stupid’ and everyone was going to make fun of him," Struckman told Fox.

As soon as Evan got to school, he washed off all his Tony Stark makeup and went to the office to ask for his mom to pick him up from school, which Struckman did, she said.

"He was apologizing for washing the goatee off because we worked really hard on it," Struckman said.

In a Facebook post, Struckman said she took him to Starbucks, where they talked about what happened.

As they talked, Struckman told Fox she kept circling back to how good Evan’s costume looked.

"I said, ‘Well did you think you looked stupid?’ And he said, ‘No, I think it looked awesome,’" Struckman recalled about their conversation.

She continued: "I said, ‘Well, you did look awesome. You did look awesome, you know you looked awesome. So you’re letting the words of just a few people, you’re letting that define you?’"

Their conversation continued and eventually, Struckman said she asked if he wanted to go back to the Halloween party and Evan said he did.

"So we jetted back home and did his makeup within five minutes, just did it real quick, and we were back at school, I mean, within an hour, we were back at school," Struckman said.

Though he was "a little scared," Evan ended up having "a good day," Struckman said.

"He said everyone said his costume looked awesome," she added.

Struckman documented the entire ordeal -- including Evan’s reaction after being bullied -- in a series of Facebook posts last week, which have since gone viral.

"It’s been overwhelming," Struckman said. "I really think it went viral because so many people can relate to it on some level."

Struckman said that the whole event shows how resilient Evan is and has always been.

"It would have been easier for him to come home," Struckman said. "But I really felt like if he doesn’t get back in there, then he’s not going to be the kid who puts himself out there anymore. This is going to change him. He’s not going to wear the tuxedo or the business suit on picture day. This is going to change him, because he, at that point, he’s let what others think of him define him."

"He’s just brave," Struckman added. "I’m proud of him for going back."

