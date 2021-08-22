Exotic snail discovered alive in unmarked box in shipping center

Someone took the phrase "snail mail" a little too literally.

Workers at a delivery center made an odd discovery after becoming suspicious about the contents of a package. When they opened the box, they found a large, exotic snail living inside.

The discovery was made at a DPD center in England, Southwest News Service (SWNS) reports. Workers had decided to inspect the package after it was discovered and had no delivery address on it. The box also had no return address printed on it.

The snail was found inside of the box, which contained no other packaging.

RSPCA Inspector Richard Durant was called to the scene to collect the foreign animal.

"The workers found an unmarked box containing a giant African land snail amongst the boxes ready to be distributed for delivery across the country," he explained. "When they realized there was this giant snail inside they contacted us for help. Luckily, the snail was doing okay and could be transferred straight to an exotics center for specialist care."

The box’s origins are still be investigated. It’s still unclear if the snail was being sent somewhere, or if someone had simply abandoned it in the box.

Durant said, "Giant African land snails are kept as pets but we don’t come across them very often so it’s strange to find one in such a random place. We have no idea whether someone abandoned this snail, or whether they were trying to post the poor creature."

He concluded by offering advice to anyone thinking of getting an animal like this as a pet.

"As with all pets," he said, "it’s really important that anyone thinking of taking on a giant snail is aware of what is involved in taking care of them before they bring one home."