Everything you need to know about World Cancer Day 2023

At the beginning of every February, people and families across the globe take part in World Cancer Day to raise awareness and advocate for treatments to fight the disease.

World Cancer Day is recognized by governments in dozens of countries and across the international cancer community — with the ultimate goal of reducing the death and suffering caused by all forms of cancer.

Cancer affects tens of millions of people and families around the world, especially in impoverished nations and communities that do not have funds for treatment. In 2022, more than 1.9 million people in the United States were diagnosed with cancer and over 600,000 people died of the disease, according to the National Cancer Institute.

The most deadly form of cancer for the year was lung and bronchus cancer, which killed an estimated 130,000 individuals in the U.S. The second most deadly diagnosis was colorectal cancer, with approximately 52,000 deaths in 2022. The leading diagnosis of cancer for men was prostate cancer, while breast cancer was the most common form for women.

Officially, World Cancer Day commences on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, and will end the following day.

International organizations such as the United Nations recognize the importance of the day and use social media to spread cancer awareness.

What is the theme for World Cancer Day of 2023?

The World Cancer Day website says the theme for 2023 is "Close the Care Gap," which emphasizes the need to remove the barriers to receiving cancer treatment that is based on country, income, gender, age, race or ethnicity.

From 2019 through 2021, the official theme of the day focused on countering negative beliefs about over coming cancer and promoting personal empowerment with the phrase "I Am and I Will."

The goal of the campaign is "to imagine a better way of doing things and to build a fairer vision of the future — a future where people live healthier lives and have better access to health and cancer services."

"We know that every single one of us has the ability to make a difference, large or small, and that together we can make real progress in reducing the global impact of cancer," states the World Cancer Day website.

"This 4 February, we call on you, whoever and wherever you are, to play your part in creating a cancer-free world."

Who started World Cancer Day?

World Cancer Day was officially established over two decades ago on Feb. 4, 2000, at the World Cancer Summit Against Cancer for the New Millennium in Paris.

Then-General Director of the United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization Koichiro Matsuura, along with then-French President Jacques Cirac, signed the articles establishing the day.

Currently, the Union for International Cancer Control is the main leader of World Cancer Day.

Its stated goal is unity of the cancer community under one banner to help bring more awareness and opportunity for treatment for the disease.

How do we celebrate World Cancer Day?

World Cancer Day is observed by approximately 60 governments around the world, including the United States.

One of the initiatives that cities typically participate in is lighting ceremonies; various landmarks will be dressed in orange and blue.

"On World Cancer Day and beyond, it’s essential that we focus on cancer and help close the care gap," said Marie-France Tschudin, president of innovative medicines International at Novartis, according to the World Cancer Day website.