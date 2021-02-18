Etihad Airways transforms old plane parts into artwork

Instead of throwing away old plane parts, Etihad Airways is turning them into something beautiful.

The Abu Dhabi-based airline partnered with local artists to transform a variety of old interior plane parts into artwork that is being displayed at the airline’s headquarters.

The artists used outdated rolls of carpet and fabric, emergency equipment, sidewalls, windows and seats from economy and business classes for their installations, according to Etihad Airways.

ETIHAD AIRWAYS CLAIMS TO HAVE WORLD’S FIRST FULLY VACCINATED ONBOARD CREW

The project is "an environmentally friendly alternative of dealing with waste" as opposed to sending the old plane parts to the landfill, Etihad Airways said in a press release.

"End-of-life parts that were destined for landfill have been repurposed into beautiful art installations by skilled artists who used rare and unwanted aircraft scraps," Terry Daly, Etihad Airways’ executive director of Guest Experience and Brand & Marketing, said in a statement.

SOUTHWEST AIRLINES ENCOURAGING 1 MILLION ACTS OF KINDNESS WITH 50TH ANNIVERSARY CAMPAIGN

"By collaborating with artists from the local community, our goal is to not only showcase talent within the region, but to further encourage sustainable innovation that’s good for the environment," Daly added.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Azza Al Qubaisi is an Abu Dhabi-born sculptor who created a geometric piece made of the seat floor mounting rails.

"After deconstructing some seats, I have a bigger appreciation for the ergonomics and technology that goes into them – there are hundreds of pieces," Al Qubaisi said in a statement. "I’m already working on a second piece of art by melting and casting the scrap materials I didn’t use for my first installation and I can’t wait to share it with the world."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Meanwhile, Christine Wilson, an Ireland-born artist currently based in Dubai, created a multidimensional piece using aircraft curtains, wall panels, life jackets and cabin interiors.

In a statement, she said the piece is "a visual reflection of the Abu Dhabi skyline." She also said it "depicts the incredible landmark achievements of the UAE’s space program."

"It represents national pride and reminds us of new beginnings and a new journey," Wilson said.