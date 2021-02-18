Southwest Airlines encouraging 1 million acts of kindness with 50th anniversary campaign

Sometimes, the smallest things can make the biggest difference.

Southwest Airlines is challenging its customers and crew to complete one million acts of kindness in celebration of the major airline’s 50th anniversary this year.

On Feb. 17 – otherwise known as Random Acts of Kindness Day – Southwest announced the campaign, inviting its personnel and the public to sign the so-called Kindness Pledge and commit to doing something good for someone else.

JETBLUE FIRES FLIGHT ATTENDANT WHO ALLEGED SHE WAS 'HELD HOSTAGE' DURING JAMAICAN QUARANTINE

Whether participants bring a meal to a neighbor, help clean a local park or write someone an uplifting note, every signature on the official pledge and good deed shared on social media with the hashtag #HeartinAction will count towards the larger goal, a news release explained. Southwest hopes the challenge will hit one million acts of kindness by Dec. 31.

"We are the airline with heart, founded on the golden rule – treating others as you would like to be treated – so celebrating our 50th Anniversary year with a kindness challenge is fitting," Linda Rutherford, Senior Vice President and Chief Communications Officer, said in a news release.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

"Our employees live out the golden rule each day through their interactions with each other, our customers, and in our communities. We're excited to all come together to inspire a kinder tomorrow, because at Southwest, we're more than an airline, we're your neighbor. And neighbors take care of each other."

According to the airline, which was founded in Texas in 1967, employees got a head start on the challenge in mid-January, already logging over 62,000 good deeds since.

CLICK HERE FOR FOX NEWS' CONTINUING CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Customers are also invited to donate their Rapid Rewards points through the airline's Points for a Purpose program, giving back to groups like the Student Conservation Association, Ronald McDonald House Charities, Team Rubicon, Honor Flight Network, Polaris, Hispanic Heritage Foundation and United Negro College Fund.

In other news, Southwest has announced it will offer employees the coronavirus vaccine for free, once the inoculation is widely available in the U.S.