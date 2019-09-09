Emily Ratajkowski stuns in $50 Zara dress

Emily Ratajkowski knows a good deal when she sees one.

The model, 28, was one of a slew of high-profile celebrities who attended the Harper’s Bazaar Icons party at the Plaza on Friday of New York Fashion Week.

But while the rest of the stars were wearing pricey couture gowns, this cover girl attended in a very budget-friendly look.

SEDUCTIVE 'CHIN SHELF' IS NEWEST INSTAGRAM POSE POPULAR WITH CELEBS

Ratajkowski arrived on the step-and-repeat in a $49.90 red dress from Zara featuring an asymmetrical cut and slinky, body-hugging silhouette.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

She paired the simple piece with black lace-up “Ophelia” heels by Merah Vodianova ($432), leaving her dark brown hair down in loose waves and adding a smokey eye and a nude lip.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

The “Easy” actress shared a shot of herself in the outfit on her Instagram account, letting all her followers know she’s a pro at thrifty black-tie apparel by captioning it, “btw this dress is Zara.”