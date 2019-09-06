Seductive 'Chin Shelf' is newest Instagram pose popular with celebs

From "Love Island"'s Amber Davies and Olivia Attwood, to selfie queen Khloe Kardashian, there's a new Instagram pose on the rise and all it takes is the lift of a finger.

Say hello to the "Chin Shelf" - the latest trend that'll help you nail the perfect "sultry" selfie - and it couldn't be easier.

'SHELFIE BELFIE' IS THE NEW SUMMER-FRIENDLY INSTAGRAM POSE

If you want to up your social media game, listen up, because this new pose is a game changer - especially if you're a fan of a close-up selfie shot.

The Chin Shelf is the latest bizarre pose loved by celebrities - and all you have to do is lift one finger and place it under your chin.

Yup, it's that easy. For extra bonus points, a subtle head tilt and slightly parted lips will have the sultry look nailed.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

It's certainly building momentum online, with heaps of influencers, celebs and bloggers being huge fans of the pose.

While it might seem like an odd pose to pull, it's actually pretty genius.

According to a study from last year, while 48 percent of women take up to five selfies before choosing the perfect snap, eight percent admitted to taking as many as 15.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Not only is the Chin Shelf perfect for resting your head in between shots, it also accentuates the facial features and is a more flattering approach to the "head in hand" pose, which can sometimes cause the chin and cheeks to crease.

This story originally appeared on The Sun. Read more content from The Sun here.