Effortless summertime hair tips when you can't get to a salon

While many people would likely be heading to the salon for their summertime chop around now, coronavirus might have altered those seasonal plans.

But just because you can’t get the classic hot-weather bob, it doesn’t mean your winter-time locks have to weigh you down while you’re hitting the beach – from a safe social distance.

New York City-based hair stylist Kali Ferrara spoke to Fox News about the easiest, and most stylish ways to manage your hair to get you through the heat while looking cool.

Embrace your natural texture

During the summer months, heat styling is likely the last on your to-do list. But according to Ferrara, you should take it off your list altogether and opt for a more natural style, while also washing “less and more rinsing with conditioners to add moisture back in” and keep your locks shining.

Protect from over exposure

We all know sun isn’t great for your skin – causing premature aging and wrinkles – but it also is no best friend for your hair.

To combat your hair lightening or becoming brassy due to the sun’s rays, Ferrara suggests either wearing a hat to protect not only your head, but your face as well, or applying a “hair sunscreen spray.”

The sprays “not only protect your hair and scalp from the rays, they also nourish your hair while you lay on the beach,” she said.

“If you don’t have a protective sunscreen for your hair a deep conditioner can work wonders on the beach or by the pool. I recommend to my clients to put a deep conditioner on damp hair before hitting the beach or the pool, this way the suns warmth helps the treatment penetrate, while also protecting the hair from chlorine and salt water, it will give a barrier between the hair and water to prevent the minerals from adhering to porous hair.”

When all else fails, try an up-do

“There have been so many great products to hit the market in recent years, many boast humidity defying or anti-frizz, and some of them work pretty well, but not much is a match for 100-percent humidity in the dead of August,” Ferrara said.

“My go-to look for these summer months is a sleek bun, either low with a middle part, or a top knot.”

To achieve her classic style, Ferrara says to start with wet hair and comb through to smooth. Then gather the hair into a ponytail and twist “until it twists into itself,” and then wrap around and secure with hairpins or an elastic. Any humidity-loving fly-aways can be tamed with hair spray or gel, she said.

