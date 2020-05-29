Expand / Collapse search
What will hair salons, barber shops look like in post-quarantine America?

By Janine Puhak | Fox News
New Jersey salon owners vow to reopen despite governor’s orderVideo

New Jersey salon owners vow to reopen despite governor’s order

Jack Panico, owner of Panico Salon &amp; Spa, tells ‘Fox and Friends’ more than a thousand salon owners in New Jersey are putting together their own plans to reopen amid coronavirus pandemic.

If your lockdown locks are getting wilder each day of the coronavirus pandemic, you’re likely itching to get back in a salon chair to put your hair in the hands of a professional.

As hair salons and barber shops gradually reopen across the country and restrictions begin to ease, standard appointments for cuts and colors might be vastly different experiences than they were before the outbreak.

Tisha Fernhoff sanitizes one of the chairs after it was used at the Beauty Bar Salon in Auburn, Calif., on May 27. Barbershops and hair salons in most California counties were allowed to reopen Wednesday after closing due to the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

As of late May, estimates indicate that between one-half and two-third of hair salons in the U.S. have been reopened in some capacity, according to Steven Sleeper, executive director of the Pro Beauty Association, a trade group representing independent salon owners.

Though state and local orders vary in their evolving guidance on salon occupancy limits, face masks and temperature checks, most hair appointments will be a “bare-bones experience” for the foreseeable future, Sleeper told MarketWatch.

Tisha Fernhoff cuts Lisa Froling's hair at the Beauty Bar Salon in Auburn, Calif. on May 27. Froling was the salon's first client after reopening Wednesday morning. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

“It’s going to be stripped down and back to the basics and getting your service and getting out,” he speculated. “It’s not going to be warm and fuzzy, at least for a while.”

In conversation with Fox News, Great Clips CEO Steve Hockett shared his predictions for the future of hair salons and barbershops across the country amid the pandemic, as well as his ideas for how clients can protect themselves when getting groomed.

Mike Douglass, owner of the East J Barbershop, mops the floor of his shop on May 27 in Sacramento, Calif. Douglass said he will reopen in a few days so he has time to get his shop ready to adhere to the new guidelines that must be followed due to the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

As the world’s largest hair salon brand, Great Clips franchisees operate 4,500 locations through the U.S. and Canada

“Salons are different than many other businesses because salons are licensed. It is not new in a COVID-19 world for salon professionals to have an intense focus and understanding of their personal health and safety, and that of their customers,” Hockett explained.

Vin Norton, of Wellesley, Mass., left, gets his hair cut by barber Cristian Lopez, of Sherborn, Mass., at Barber Walter's barbershop, as they both wear masks out of concern for the coronavirus on May 26. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Because all licensed hair professionals in the U.S. must be extensively trained on safety and sanitation, new health and safety protocols like social distancing, face masks, frequent handwashing and enhanced cleaning protocol will translate well to being enforced in the salon space, he said.

As Great Clips salons reopen their doors, the executive emphasized that the well-being of customers and stylists will always remain the company’s top priority. Recommendations and resources are being provided to all Great Clips franchisees, who independently own and operate their salons, in accordance with guidance from local authorities.

“Proper sanitization has always been an important cosmetology industry practice for Great Clips salons, and franchisees are following all federal, state/provincial and local guidelines or requirements related to social distancing, cleaning, disinfecting and other steps to help ensure customer care,” Hockett said.

Ahead of visits, customers are also being encouraged to use the haircare chain’s online check-in system to put their name on an appointment waitlists and confirm a salon’s operating hours, in order to reduce time physically spent inside.

Sandy Crabb, left, chats with Jan Borden as Susie Smith applies color to Borden's hair at Makin Waves salon on May 27 in Huntington Beach, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

To keep yourself safe while during appointments with your stylist or barber, it’s critical for customers to heed all federal, state and local requirements as salons slowly resume operations amid the ongoing outbreak.

“Many local authorities are requiring that customers wear masks or face coverings in salons, and some salons are independently requiring masks,” Hockett said. “So we’re encouraging Great Clips customers to bring a mask or face covering to the salon.”

Louie Ruvalcaba gets a hair cut from Saul Arvizu as other customers get their hair cut at Orange County Barbers Parlor on May 27 in Huntington Beach, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

“In accordance with guidance from the CDC, we recommend customers use hand sanitizer or wash their hands before and after their visit to the salon. We’re also asking customers to make responsible decisions about when to visit and, if they aren’t feeling well, to visit their local salon another time.”

Luis Lopez wears a face mask while giving a hair cut to Alexander Chin at Orange County Barbers Parlor on May 27. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

In early April, 4,484 Great Clips salons closed to the public as a proactive response to the global health crisis. Now, over 2,300 Great Clips salons through the U.S. and Canada have reopened for business, albeit with restrictions, the company confirmed.

Janine Puhak is an editor for Fox News Lifestyle. Follow her on Twitter at @JaninePuhak