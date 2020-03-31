How to keep hair healthy without the salon

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Though salons and barbershops remain closed across much of the country during the coronavirus pandemic, there’s no need to weather bad hair days when self-isolating. While some people have reportedly taken measures — and scissors — into their own hands, one haircare professional claims there’s no need to take such drastic action to keep locks looking maintained if trips to the salon are impossible.

You'll need just a few affordable essentials to keep hair healthy at home during the ongoing outbreak, L’Oréal Paris Celebrity hair colorist and stylist Jonathan Colombini says. Based out of Cie Salon in Malibu, Calif., the celeb stylist's clientele includes Kendall and Kylie Jenner, Olivia Culpo, Cindy Crawford, Kristin Chenoweth, Ariel Winter and Camila Alves.

As the federal government has extended its social-distancing guidelines through April 30, here’s how to truly let your hair down in the weeks ahead.

WHY 'PANDEMIC BANGS' ARE TRENDING DURING CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

FOX NEWS: During the ongoing outbreak of the novel coronavirus, many state governments have ordered the temporary closure of beauty salons. How can people keep hair healthy at home?

JONATHAN COLOMBINI: At-home self-care has always been at the forefront in beauty, and now more than ever during these times. My big go-to, and of course the most simple-yet-effective [method], is shampoo and conditioner.

If you have long hair, use the L’Oréal Paris Elvive Dream Lengths collection, which has a shiny shampoo, detangling conditioner, and leave-in treatment to seal split ends and reduce further breakage. For short hair, use something moisturizing like L’Oréal Paris EverPure to wash.

FOX: Should people try to trim their own hair during the outbreak?

Columbini: Please don’t! This should definitely be left up to your stylist, the professional. In hopes we recover in a timely manner from this outbreak, you won’t have to wait much longer for your next well-anticipated haircut appointment.

If you do feel like your hair is growing and you have more split ends than usual, try a leave-in conditioner. This will help strengthen the hair and seal up those split ends until the salons re-open.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

FOX: How can parents keep their children’s hair neat and clean during the outbreak?

Columbini: If you’re finding that your child’s hair is more knotty than usual, try washing and using a detangling conditioner to make it easier to brush and style. Then, use gel, mousse or hairspray to keep the hair looking neat. It could also a fun way to play salon.

FOX: When salons ultimately reopen in the U.S., how can customers protect themselves during appointments?

Columbini: We should always protect ourselves whenever interacting in large groups. Wash your hands and try not to touch your face, utilize hand sanitizer, and just be aware of cleanliness when in larger groups.

CLICK HERE FOR FOX NEWS' CONTINUING CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

FOX: How can people continue supporting their favorite salons and stylists during the outbreak, if they can’t physically make it to the salon?

Columbini: Purchasing products online or directly from your stylist is a great way to support them during this time. Some color kits are available to purchase from your stylist, or they can help you determine which at-home hair products you should use based on your needs.

FOX: Is there anything else you’d like to share with our audience?

Columbini: Stay calm and understand you’re not alone in this. Your stylists and colorists are always available to answer any questions you may have during this time. Soon enough, we’ll be able to go back to our normal routine and we’ll all hopefully appreciate them even more.