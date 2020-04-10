Easter Bunny is social distancing this year, but still making appearances

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.



The Easter Bunny is hopping on the bandwagon this year — both figuratively and literally.

Seeing as car parades have emerged as one of the premier ways to celebrate milestones amid the coronavirus pandemic, communities across the country are throwing an Easter Bunny onto the back of the caravans to spread cheer to folks isolated at home.

More often than not, these Easter Bunny parades — or Easter Bunny drive-bys, as they’re sometimes called on Twitter — are organized by the local police, fire departments or church organizations. Sometimes, however, they’re carried out by somebody who just happens to own a bunny suit and a truck.

“Just saw this going down my street… tooting horn, not stopping anywhere along the way… driving the speed limit,” wrote one Twitter user who saw the Easter Bunny in her Canadian neighborhood. “No parade, no impediment to traffic, no public gathering, no people outside on the sidewalk. Just the Easter Bunny waving, and saying ‘Happy Easter.’”

Other times, the Easter Bunny is joined by officials from the local school district — along with that district’s mascot, because why should the person in the bunny suit get to have all the fun?

Judging by the coverage on social media, the people in the Easter parades are having just as much fun as the viewers on their porches.

“The fire department here has been driving around for three days straight," one Twitter user wrote. "Police escort, parade-style, with a firefighter dressed as the Easter Bunny on top of the truck."

Other pics showed bunnies hanging out at police and fire stations, or cruising the neighborhood in classic cars and convertibles.

This new Easter trend, which is likely to continue through the coming weekend across America, comes on the heels of the current “car parade” fad, whereby communities organize a procession of vehicles to celebrate everything from birthdays to gender reveals.