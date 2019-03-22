Dunkin’ preps for Boston Marathon with doughnut-inspired running shoes, ‘munchkin’ sizes for kids

Beantown really runs on Dunkin’.

Dunkin' and the sneaker manufacturer Saucony, both Massachusetts-based companies, paired up for the second year in row to create a custom shoe design in time for the Boston Marathon.

Lacing up for the Boston Marathon should be a treat in the new limited edition Saucony x Dunkin’ Kinvara 10 athletic shoes, complete with strawberry-frosted doughnut medallions on the shoestrings, a Dunkin’ coffee cup on the tongue and the word “Boston” on a reflective strip on the heel.

This year, the sweet kicks come in smaller sizes, too, for munchkins watching the April 15 race.

“Marathons bring out the best of the human spirit, and the collective good that surrounds our hometown race is remarkable, inspirational and contagious,” Saucony chief marketing officer Don Lane told Boston.com.

“We’re proud to partner with fellow Boston brand icon Dunkin’ in the creation of the Saucony x Dunkin’ Kinvara 10 to deliver even more goodness to our running community,” said Lane.

Saucony, which also designed shoes after other Boston icons like the Freedom Trail and the Green Line, gave new meaning to the “America Runs on Dunkin’” slogan in its 2018 launch of the Kinvara 9 that featured a strawberry-frosted donut on the heel of each shoe. The orange and magenta innovation sold out in record timing, Saucony said in a statement.

The 2019 shoe collaboration features sneakers for children, as well, offering smaller sizes from kids 10.5 to adult size 6 priced at $65 a pair. The two Boston brands joined forces to offer the identical design in a kid-friendly fit sneakers with a 3D-contoured memory foam footbed, triflex rubberized lugs on the sole for enhanced grip and an antimicrobial treatment in the lining to prevent smelly feet.

A pair will run $120 for adult sizes and $65 for children sizes.

The 2019 limited edition shoes went on sale Thursday at saucony.com and Marathon Sports in Boston, and on Friday at Marathon Sports in Brookline, Cambridge and Wellesley and on marathonsports.com.

The shoes can also be purchased at the John Hancock Sports & Fitness Expo at the John B. Hynes Veterans Memorial Convention Center in Boston from April 12 to April 14.

Dunkin’ and Saucony will also co-host several events leading up to the marathon, starting with a launch party on March 21 where free coffee will be served. Dunkin’ employees will also cheer on runners on marathon day and serve free coffee and doughnuts at a Saucony medal-engraving event at Marathon Sports’ Boylston Street location the day after the race.