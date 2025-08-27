Dunkin’ Donuts and dinosaurs: The wildest crowdsourced ideas to replace Massachusetts’ state flag

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The results are in, and Massachusetts residents have flooded the Seal, Flag, and Motto Advisory Commission with submissions that range from solemn to sidesplitting.



Some sketches pay homage to pine trees, codfish and Revolutionary heroes. Others went for humor, featuring Dunkin’ Donuts collages, velociraptors clutching coffees and lobsters taking the spotlight.

This redesign effort, first launched last year, is more than a meme factory. Officials claim the commission is meant to replace state symbols many say no longer reflect the Commonwealth’s values.



The June 18 deadline has passed, and the Commission is now sifting through hundreds of entries to pick finalists. The submissions tell a story of Massachusetts that is equal parts reverent and irreverent, with Bay Staters leaning on history while having fun with their future.



Plenty of residents took a traditional approach. Submissions featured pine trees, golden codfish, Mayflower ships, lighthouses, and even the USS Constitution. Whales appeared in multiple proposals, honoring the state’s seafaring legacy. Latin mottos poured in, from "Melius praeteritum futurum intelligendo facimus," or "By understanding the past, we make a better future."

But the submissions generating the most buzz are the cheeky ones. A flag covered in Dunkin’ logos and rainbow sprinkles. A raptor holding a coffee with "Massachusetts" scrawled above in Comic Sans.



Mottos that read like punchlines: "Massachusetts: Witch-free since 1693." "Providing Spelling Bee Fodder for the Ages." If nothing else, the people of Massachusetts are self-aware and chronically online.



Some submissions tried to thread the needle between tradition and reinvention. Suggestions included removing the sword above the Native figure but keeping the classic shield, swapping in turkeys or pine trees for endurance and New England spirit, or adopting inclusive slogans like "Born Free and Equal," pulled from John Adams’ state constitution, or "Together We Thrive."

State officials say they welcome both the serious and the silly. Education Secretary Dr. Patrick Tutwiler said the redesign is about more than swapping symbols. "Our seal, flag, and motto should reflect not just our history, but the vibrant, diverse community we are today." Kate Fox, co-chair of the Commission, shared that sentiment: "It’s an opportunity to ensure that every community sees itself in our story."

The Commission will now narrow the flood of entries down to three finalists in each category and hold public hearings before making final recommendations.



Whether Massachusetts lands on a dignified Mayflower seal or a coffee-wielding dinosaur, the Bay State might just have the funniest flag redesign debate in the nation.



All design submissions can be viewed here.