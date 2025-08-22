England flag displays powerful symbol in immigration fight as Trump-style populism sweeps through UK

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

England’s distinctive red-and-white St. George’s Cross and iconic union jack flags are making a comeback across the United Kingdom, with supporters calling the resurgence patriotic while critics in the media warn it shows extremism, echoing MAGA-like culture wars across the pond.

The dispute over the flag is the latest symbol of Britain’s political discourse, with Reform UK and Nigel Farage invoking U.S. President Donald Trump-style populism to rally Englishmen.

"Operation Raise the Colours" has called for people to put their flags up where they live and in their everyday lives to rally Britons. The online movement is encouraging people to continue putting up England St. George's Cross and union jack flags.



"Raise The Colours!," wrote MP for Newark, U.K. and Shadow Lord Chancellor Robert Jenrick on X. "While Britain-hating councils take down our own flags, we raise them up. We must be one country, under the Union Flag."

Tower Hamlets and Birmingham City Council recently decided to tear down English flags that had been hung up in the streets by patriotic supporters of the movement.

The government has not taken an official stance on "Operation Raise the Colours," but Downing Street has commented on putting up flags.

"Patriotism will always be an important thing to him," a spokesperson for Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said.

Asked if Sir Keir is supportive of people who put up English flags, the spokesperson said: "Absolutely, patriotism, putting up English flags. We put up English flags all around Downing Street every time the English football team – women’s and men’s – are out trying to win games for us."

Some left-leaning outlets describe the campaign as zealousness, not patriotism. The Guardian cautioned the campaign "may offer cover for far-right agendas."

One woman who spoke on the condition of anonymity in BBC's reporting described how the campaigners marked a crosswalk with red crosses to look like the St. George's flag as "pointless" and said it came across as "very racist."

A YouGov poll in June showed Reform UK party would be Britain’s largest political party if a general election were held. Farage has always been a longstanding ally of the president and in February hailed Trump's victory as "an inspiration".

Historically overshadowed by the union jack until the 1990s, St. George's Cross flags now dominate at sports events.

YouGov polling also shows a majority favorable toward flying the St. George’s Cross, but a sizable minority view it negatively.

A higher majority shows support for the Union Jack, Scotland's St. Andrew's Cross and Wales' The Red Dragon over the St. George's Cross.



The row over England’s flag is set to intensify ahead of local and national elections, with councils deciding whether to allow the banners.



Farage did not immediately return Fox News Digital's request for comment.