Trump official fires back at Democratic senator who called historic flag 'Christian nationalist' symbol

EXCLUSIVE: Small Business Administration (SBA) Administrator Kelly Loeffler delivered a sharp rebuke to Democratic Sen. Ed Markey of Massachusetts on Tuesday after he accused the federal agency of raising a "Christian nationalist, White supremacist" flag earlier this month.

The SBA flew a large American flag and a smaller "Appeal to Heaven" flag at its headquarters in Washington, D.C., on June 11 in celebration of Flag Day. The white flag featuring a green pine tree dates back to the Revolutionary War, and the words, "An appeal to Heaven," describe the hopes of colonists that God would deliver them from British tyranny.

"Today at SBA’s Flag Day Ceremony, we proudly raised a new AMERICAN MADE flag over our headquarters in Washington. It is a privilege to serve under its Stars and Stripes - on behalf of the 34 million small businesses who represent the best of America," Loeffler wrote in a tweet.

Some media outlets characterized the flag as a symbol of controversy, saying it was carried by Jan. 6 rioters and had become associated with "Christian Nationalists" and election-deniers. Last year, liberal politicians and media outlets attempted to tie Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito to the Capitol riot after the flag was spotted flying at his vacation home.

Markey publicly rebuked Loeffler for flying the flag, calling its display "inappropriate at a federal government institution."

"Our federal institutions must remain above ideological influence, especially when those ideologies undermine democracy and promote division. The SBA plays a critical role in supporting our nation’s diverse collection of small businesses and fostering inclusive economic growth. It should not be associated with symbols that are increasingly viewed as partisan or extremist, or that promote hateful rhetoric," he wrote in an open letter dated June 25.

In a letter obtained by Fox News Digital, Loeffler confronted the Democrat about his own flag controversy and defended the historic flag.

"While I appreciate your letter, I am surprised at your passion over this specific matter given your typically nonchalant observation of Flag Day – which includes a history of leaving your own American Flag lying outside, on the ground, in violation of the U.S. Flag Code," she wrote.

Loeffler assured him the agency would "never consider disrespecting" the United States or its service members "in this manner." She reminded the senator that flags' symbolic meanings are sometimes "subjective."

"[W]hich you assuredly understand, given your own association with a flag that has been labeled by some individuals as a 'racist' emblem," she said, referencing the Massachusetts State Flag displayed outside Markey's office that has been criticized as a symbol of "slaughter" and "genocide" by some Native Americans.

"Clearly, you do not agree with these actions or views, or else I strongly doubt you would continue to showcase the state flag at your offices," Loeffler's letter states. "Likewise, I do not agree with your characterization of the Appeal to Heaven flag – which has a rich history as an appeal to God to protect our emerging nation’s liberty dating back to its first usage by General George Washington in the Revolutionary War. Its historical connotation – as one of our earliest emblems of freedom and independence – represents principles which the SBA wholeheartedly supports."

Loeffler also mocked the Democrat for attacking a flag with historical significance while flying the pro-LGBTQ "Progress Pride" flag outside his office.

She called the LGBTQ flag a "divisive" symbol "designed to honor only select subgroups," which is "contrary to our shared responsibility to serve every American," but affirmed his right to fly the flag.

The Trump official concluded her letter by requesting the senator focus on topics that are of "serious" importance to American small businesses, such as passing tax cuts in President Donald Trump's "Big Beautiful Bill."

The $3.3 trillion bill passed in the Senate Tuesday morning.

Markey was accused of disrespecting the American flag in June 2020 after he posted a photo showing the flag sitting on his porch floor. His campaign said at the time that the flag was just there for a short time while the flag pole was being repaired after being damaged by high winds.

Sen. Markey’s office did not immediately return a request for comment.