Driving dangers: 9 top distractions that contribute to accidents, according to experts

April is Distracted Driving Awareness Month — a good time to be mindful about potential hazards on the road.

Laura Adams, senior analyst with Aceable, an Austin, Texas-based driver education company, told Fox News Digital that distracted driving poses "significant risks," contributing to about 3,000 deaths per year.

"Understanding the most common driving distractions, adopting proactive measures to avoid them and investing in defensive driving education are crucial steps to create a safer environment for yourself and others on the road," she said.

TEEN IS HASSLED BY FRIENDS WHEN HE WON'T DRIVE UNLESS ALL PASSENGERS ARE BUCKLED UP

Tina Paff, a certified driver rehabilitation specialist for Bick’s Driving School of Southwest Ohio, told Fox News Digital that driving distractions tend to fall into one of three main categories: visual, physical or cognitive.

The experts identified nine of the most common distractions on the road.

1. Daydreaming

Daydreaming is one of the "most frequent" and "scariest" distractions, Adams warned.

"It can occur during monotonous or long drives, like a daily commute," she said.

THESE MEDICATIONS COULD MAKE DRIVING DANGEROUS, THE FDA WARNS

"Maintaining focus on the road and practicing mindfulness while driving can help prevent lapses in attention caused by daydreaming or what you see outside your vehicle," she said.

2. Using a cell phone

Checking your cell phone while driving is an example of a visual distraction, according to Paff.

"You might take your eyes off the road to read that text, or to look at the GPS, or to adjust music, or for climate control," she said.

"They all take your eyes off the road."

Adams agreed, noting that while answering a text can be a natural impulse, any phone-related activities will divert your attention from the road.

"To avoid distraction, use proactive measures like setting your phone to 'Do Not Disturb' mode and pre-programming any GPS apps before you start driving," she advised.

3. Looking at something outside your vehicle

Staying focused on driving means actively scanning your surroundings by watching the road ahead and using your side and rearview mirrors, according to Adams.

"The biggest culprit is the cell phone."

"Looking at something outside your vehicle for too long, such as a billboard, another car or anything else that might catch your eye can be dangerous," she said.

"If you’re not paying attention when a vehicle, cyclist or pedestrian gets in your path, it only takes a couple of seconds for an accident to happen."

WHEN SHOULD OLDER DRIVERS HAVE TO STOP DRIVING?

Paff categorized these types of distractions as "cognitive," since it’s "taking our mind off driving."

Practicing mindfulness while driving can help prevent lapses in attention, she said.

"Think of the times you arrived somewhere and you don’t remember the drive getting there," she said.

"The biggest culprit is the cell phone, as we begin to engage in the conversation or text chain more than concentrating on driving."

4. Abusing substances and lacking sleep

Substance abuse, or even the use of some allergy or sleep medications, can "leave us feeling foggy," Paff noted.

5 THINGS YOU SHOULD NOT DO DURING A TRAFFIC STOP

"And we may miss a few very important things along the way, like a stop sign, a light or traffic," she said.

Sleep deprivation can also cause fogginess, taking one's attention away from the road, Paff added.

"If you know you are driving in the morning, maybe start limiting that medication you take at night that can and will affect your driving," she said.

"If you suffer from sleep deprivation and you have no choice, you may want to leave your house with an energy or caffeinated drink."

MEAT PIE, SPIDERS AND A TOUPEE: UBER DISHES ON WEIRD THINGS LEFT BEHIND IN RIDES THIS YEAR

People who are sleep-deprived shouldn’t keep their car "all heated and cozy," Paff said. "Go ahead and open the window [and] get that cool air blowing through to keep you alert and responsive."

5. Reaching for objects

Tasks like reaching for a fallen object, answering a text or chatting with a passenger can all come as "natural impulses," Adams said.

"Reaching for a fallen object while driving can only take a matter of seconds, but those seconds could be the difference between staying safe and causing an accident," she noted.

"Before driving, consider what you may need and place it close to you. If you need an object that would take your attention away from driving, pull off the road and stop your vehicle in a safe place to retrieve it."

6. Interacting with passengers

Establishing clear rules for passengers is a must, especially for new drivers who are still getting comfortable with the road, Adams said.

"If you have passengers, tell them you must stay focused on the road to drive safely," she suggested. "To keep them engaged while maintaining safety, you could ask them to help you navigate the best route to your destination."

7. Eating and drinking

Instead of trying to multitask while driving, Adams said it's best to finish eating and drinking before driving.

"Managing messy foods or spills could be a significant distraction behind the wheel or cause you to lose control of your vehicle," she warned.

"Phones can cause us to stop physically driving, but so can eating, drinking [and] grooming," Paff added.

8. Adjusting onboard systems

To ensure that your hands stay on the steering wheel, it's important to have all your supplies in place before you start driving, said Paff.

Adams agreed, suggesting pre-adjusting all onboard systems, like climate control, mapping, music, seats and mirrors.

"Stay focused on the destination, be alert to others around you, turn phone notifications off and enjoy the ride."

"Trying to make changes while driving can be a dangerous distraction and prevents you from physically making changes while driving," she said.

9. Dealing with pets or moving objects in the vehicle

"Always secure your children, pets or anything in your vehicle that could move before getting underway," Adams advised.

"If they need your attention, pull off the road to manage them safely instead of trying to reach the backseat while driving."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Even vigilant drivers are at risk when other drivers are distracted, Adams warned. To help reduce this risk, she suggested taking a defensive driving class.

"They teach valuable tools and strategies to anticipate and respond to hazardous situations, including those caused by distracted drivers," she said.

"By learning defensive driving techniques, you can enhance your awareness of potential risks, improve your decision-making skills and reduce the likelihood of being involved in a distracted driving accident."

Another technique that Paff offered is envisioning arriving safely at your destination while driving.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"This type of visualization may help your concentration as well as keep you focused on the other drivers around you to prevent something disastrous from happening," she said.

"Stay focused on the destination, be alert to others around you, turn phone notifications off and enjoy the ride."