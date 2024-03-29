5 things you should not do during a traffic stop

When you're driving and see emergency lights behind you on the road, the most important thing to remember is to stay calm.

It’s normal to feel instant stress when you’re getting pulled over — but staying calm can make for a smoother interaction between you and law enforcement.

There are a variety of reasons that you may get pulled over, and the reason may or may not be clear to you from the start.

Common reasons for getting pulled over include a traffic violation, being on your phone while driving or an issue with your vehicle that you may not have known about or realized.

If you ever do find yourself getting pulled over by law enforcement, here are five things you should not do.

Don’t wait to pull over Don’t exit the vehicle Don’t hide your hands Don’t reach for any items in your car Don’t panic

1. Don’t wait to pull over

As soon as you see a law enforcement official attempt to stop you while you’re on the road, pull over immediately but safely.

When you see the emergency lights flashing behind you, use your turn signal and pull over as soon as it is safe to do so, the American Association of Motor Vehicle Administrators (AAMVA) website says.

2. Do not exit the vehicle

If you get pulled over, remain seated and wait for further instructions.

Once you are safely stopped, the AAMVA suggests staying seated unless you are directed by an officer to exit.

If you are pulled over at night, turn on your interior lights while you wait for the officer to arrive at your window to help with visibility.

Also, no matter what time of day it is, shut off any audio you have playing in the vehicle.

While you wait for the officer to arrive beside your car, stay seated inside the car and stay calm.

3. Don’t hide your hands

When you are pulled over, keep your hands where the officer can see them.

The best place to keep your hands during a traffic stop is on the steering wheel so they're visible to the officer, the AAMVA says.

4. Don’t reach for any items in your car

Don’t start searching around for anything in your car.

If your license and insurance are out of reach, let the officer know where they are and wait for the officer's acknowledgment before reaching for them, the AAMVA says.

Reaching around your car could potentially draw suspicion.

So, it’s best to keep your hands where they can see them at all times.

5. Don’t panic

When you get pulled over, becoming nervous is a natural reaction.

That said, take deep breaths, stay as calm as possible and follow the instructions given to you.

When you roll down your window to speak with the police officer, let the officer start talking first.

Don’t argue. Be compliant with the requests.

Don’t be argumentative, lie or give any false information or documentation to the police officer.

