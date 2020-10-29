Drive-thru car washes transform into haunted houses for Halloween scares

Get a scare – and a shine.

Car wash companies across the country have reportedly begun transforming the old drive-thru carwash experience into something frighteningly new for Halloween: a drive-thru carwash ­haunted house.

Prashant Patel and Mittel Patel, owners of Wash Doctor Car Wash in Birmingham, Ala., have seen hundreds of cars line up to get in on the scary fun.

"Haunted car wash tunnels are COVID-friendly," Mittel told NPR. "You know, nobody's actually coming to touch you, grab you, or anything. You're in your car, throughout the whole process, you're sitting in your car."

To create the effect, the Patels added strobe lights – which reportedly makes the soap foam look like blood – signs and have characters dressed in creepy costumes popping out in between cars waiting in line.

"Now our staff, if you roll your windows down, will, you know, try to reach in and grab you, but they won't pull you out or anything,” Mittel told NPR.

The response has been overwhelmingly positive, according to the car wash’s Facebook page, where several costumers have uploaded their videos showing them enjoying the “haunted experience.”

In other drive-thru haunting news, Wendy’s locations in the Los Angeles area have changed their drive-thru into a “Scare Thru” featuring frightening clowns, creepy jack-in-the-box o’lanterns and other spooky surprises, according to a press release.