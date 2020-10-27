Burger King's Halloween stunt in Sweden has Ronald McDonald-like clown creepily appearing in bathroom mirror

In all fairness, ghost clowns are probably scarier than Bloody Mary.

There is a variety of urban legends that involve standing in a dark bathroom, looking into a mirror and chanting a name multiple times. This will, according to legend, summon a ghost or spirit of some kind – or at Burger King in Sweden and Denmark, draw a certain fast-food clown.

BKs in these nations are running a Halloween promotion that allows guests to summon a vision of Ronald McDonald, Business Insider reports. Certain locations have installed software in the bathrooms that can detect a certain phrase when customers speak it.

If customers say the phrase “canceled clown” three times, the software will dim the lights and play a visual effect on a screen that’s located behind the mirror, making it look like the clown has appeared.

“A few years ago, a particular clown got abruptly canceled from his long-standing job at a certain hamburger chain. This Halloween he is back, at Burger King’s restrooms in Sweden," a BK YouTube clip promoting the campaign explains. "Summon him and you might be rewarded.”

While it’s unclear exactly what event the chain is referencing, McDonald's had company mascot Ronald McDonald keep a low profile in 2016 following a string of incidents in which people dressed as creepy clowns to harass local communities.

