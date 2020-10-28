Texas woman's stripper-themed Halloween display leads to clash with homeowners association

Try as they might, a homeowners association in Texas can’t strip the fun from this Halloween display.

Angela Nava, a resident of Richmond, says her HOA had recently requested she remove her creative Halloween decorations — which depict pole-dancing skeletons at an outdoor “strip club,” along with the club’s similarly skeletal clientele — on the grounds that it’s inappropriate for a family-friendly neighborhood.

“This is my way of being creative and having an outlet. There’s no harm. I’m not hurting anyone. Just take it easy. It’s only Halloween,” Nava told Fox 8 of her response to the letter.

Nava says she originally came up with the idea for the stripper-themed display — which she calls the “Candy Shop” — as a way to brighten the mood and keep busy during the pandemic. Since early October, she’s also been adding more to the display nightly, including more skeletal strippers, bartending staff and security guards.

But on Sunday, she received a letter from her HOA demanding she take down the display and was given 30 days to comply.

Nava, however, says the vast majority of her neighbors have been excited about the new “Candy Shop,” though she did admit to the Houston Chronicle that there were at least a few “haters” in the vicinity.

"I have neighbors who drive by at 8 p.m. to see what the dancers are doing,” she told the outlet.

In any case, Nava has no plans to remove the decorations before Halloween — and since she has no obligation to the HOA to do so for several more weeks, she doesn’t have to.

“We’ve just decided if this brings a little bit of joy and a little bit of smiles to someone, then we’re doing everything right,” she told Fox 8.