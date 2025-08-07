Drinking sugar may be worse for you than eating it, plus Dollywood tops Disney for best amusement park

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Welcome to the Fox News Lifestyle Newsletter. Check out these top headlines.

TOP 3:

SWEET SIPS: A new study finds sugar in beverages like soda increases type 2 diabetes risk by 25%, while sugar in whole foods shows no increased risk.

DOLLY'S WORLD: A survey ranked America's best amusement parks, with Dollywood claiming the top spot ahead of Disney parks.

BOILING POINT: Experts say you should think twice before taking a sip from a plastic water bottle left in a hot car.

MORE IN LIFESTYLE

AIR IT OUT - Eliminate smoke, allergens and other harmful toxins in your home with an air purifier. Here are some of the best. Continue reading…

CALLING ALL CROSSWORD PUZZLE LOVERS! – Play our Fox News daily crossword puzzle for free here! And not just one — check out the multiple offerings. See the puzzles...

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First



Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Autos