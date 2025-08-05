Dollywood tops Disney parks in best amusement park rankings survey

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A new survey revealed which amusement parks in America are the best — andthe top spot may (or may not) surprise you.

Tripadvisor released its "Best of the Best Things to Do" report after conducting research across all high-volume reviews and eight million opinions from the Tripadvisor community in the past 12 months.

"Get ready to scream, splash, soar through the sky, and escape into your favorite worlds at these winning parks," reads the announcement ranking the amusement and water parks.

Dollywood in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, ranked first on the list, at 4.3 out of 5.

The park is co-owned by the iconic Dolly Parton, who grew up around the Smoky Mountains in the Big Bender state.

Dollywood has 50 rides spanning over 160 acres, according to its website.

"The park has a downhome feel with singalongs and a museum dedicated to Parton's life, plus high-velocity roller coasters and thrill rides," reads Tripadvisor’s report.

Dollywood also has an art scene with performances, glassblowing showcases and artisans making pottery.

One reviewer left five stars, writing, "We had a great time at this theme park."

"It was very hot. However, the park offers shaded areas and free ice water!" the person continued.

"There were also fans placed around the park. They care about their guests."

Dollywood beat out Disney and Universal parks. Coming out in second place was Magic Kingdom Park.

Located in Bay Lake, Florida, the park is dubbed "The Most Magical Place on Earth."

Magic Kingdom is home to some of the most popular Disney attractions, such as Space Mountain, Jungle Cruise and Cinderella’s castle.

"There’s also a nightly fireworks show, musical parades, and meet and greets with your favorite Disney characters," Tripadvisor notes.

In third place is Knoebels Amusement Resort, located in Elysburg, Pennsylvania.

The park has been family-owned and operated since 1926.

Tripadvisor notes it is America’s largest free-admission amuseument park.

It has "roller coasters, kid-friendly rides (bumper cars, a haunted mansion), swimming, camping, a mining museum, and even a championship 18-hole golf course."

Disney’s Hollywood Studios in Bay Lake, Florida, took fourth place.

The park has some of Disney’s most thrilling rides, such as the Twilight Zone Tower of Terror and the Aerosmith-themed Rock 'n' Roller Coaster.

Rounding out the top five was the Universal Islands of Adventure in Orlando, Florida.

"Universal Islands of Adventure — one of two parks at Universal Orlando — is home to superheroes and magical creatures," notes Tripadvisor.

"One of the highlights is The Wizarding World of Harry Potter, where you can ride Hagrid's Motorbike," the report adds.

"Don't miss the Velocicoaster, a high-speed coaster."