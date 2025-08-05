Expand / Collapse search
Travel

Dollywood tops Disney parks in best amusement park rankings survey

Survey analyzed 8 million opinions from Tripadvisor community over past 12 months

Ashley J. DiMella By Ashley J. DiMella Fox News
North Carolina amusement park visitor discovers crack on rollercoaster while people were on ride Video

North Carolina amusement park visitor discovers crack on rollercoaster while people were on ride

An amusement park visitor in North Carolina discovered a crack in the support pillar of a rollercoaster while people were riding it this week. (Credit: Jeremy Wagner)

A new survey revealed which amusement parks in America are the best — andthe top spot may (or may not) surprise you.

Tripadvisor released its "Best of the Best Things to Do" report after conducting research across all high-volume reviews and eight million opinions from the Tripadvisor community in the past 12 months.

"Get ready to scream, splash, soar through the sky, and escape into your favorite worlds at these winning parks," reads the announcement ranking the amusement and water parks. 

AMUSEMENT PARK RIDE SNAPS AT SAUDI ARABIA PARK, WITH 23 REPORTED INJURED

Dollywood in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, ranked first on the list, at 4.3 out of 5.

The park is co-owned by the iconic Dolly Parton, who grew up around the Smoky Mountains in the Big Bender state. 

Dollywood sign in Pigeon Forge with a clear sky

Dollywood beats out Disney's Magic Kingdom and Universal parks to rank as America's best amusement park in a new Tripadvisor survey. (iStock)

Dollywood has 50 rides spanning over 160 acres, according to its website. 

NATURE VIEWS, THERAPY LLAMAS AND 'IMPECCABLE' BATHROOMS GIVE BOOST TO 'BEST' AIRPORTS

"The park has a downhome feel with singalongs and a museum dedicated to Parton's life, plus high-velocity roller coasters and thrill rides," reads Tripadvisor’s report.

Dollywood roller coaster

The survey analyzed 8 million opinions from Tripadvisor community over past 12 months.  (The Dollywood Company)

Dollywood also has an art scene with performances, glassblowing showcases and artisans making pottery.

dollywood roller coaster

"We had a great time at this theme park." (Dollywood)

One reviewer left five stars, writing, "We had a great time at this theme park."

"It was very hot. However, the park offers shaded areas and free ice water!" the person continued.

Dancers take the Dollywood streets for Dolly Parton Christmas movie

Dollywood also has an art scene with performances, glassblowing showcases and artisans making pottery. (Katherine Bomboy/NBC)

"There were also fans placed around the park. They care about their guests."

Dollywood beat out Disney and Universal parks. Coming out in second place was Magic Kingdom Park.

dolly parton at dollywood

Dollywood is co-owned by Dolly Parton, who grew up around the Smoky Mountains in the Big Bender state.  (Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

Located in Bay Lake, Florida, the park is dubbed "The Most Magical Place on Earth."

Magic Kingdom is home to some of the most popular Disney attractions, such as Space Mountain, Jungle Cruise and Cinderella’s castle.

"There’s also a nightly fireworks show, musical parades, and meet and greets with your favorite Disney characters," Tripadvisor notes.

Walt Disney and Mickey Mouse statue inside of the Magic

Magic Kingdom is home to some of the most popular Disney attractions.  (Roberto Machado Noa/LightRocket via Getty Images)

In third place is Knoebels Amusement Resort, located in Elysburg, Pennsylvania.

The park has been family-owned and operated since 1926.

Tripadvisor notes it is America’s largest free-admission amuseument park.

It has "roller coasters, kid-friendly rides (bumper cars, a haunted mansion), swimming, camping, a mining museum, and even a championship 18-hole golf course."

Disney’s Hollywood Studios in Bay Lake, Florida, took fourth place. 

The park has some of Disney’s most thrilling rides, such as the Twilight Zone Tower of Terror and the Aerosmith-themed Rock 'n' Roller Coaster.

Rounding out the top five was the Universal Islands of Adventure in Orlando, Florida.

Universal Studios globe

Rounding out the top five was the Universal Islands of Adventure in Orlando, Florida. (Katie Rice/Orlando Sentinel/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

"Universal Islands of Adventure — one of two parks at Universal Orlando — is home to superheroes and magical creatures," notes Tripadvisor.

"One of the highlights is The Wizarding World of Harry Potter, where you can ride Hagrid's Motorbike," the report adds.

"Don't miss the Velocicoaster, a high-speed coaster."