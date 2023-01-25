North Carolina man, inspired by Navy SEAL to quit drinking and get fit, radically alters his life
Plus more of the top Fox News Health stories and videos from the past week
Welcome to the Fox News Health Newsletter. If this newsletter is not already delivered to your email, please subscribe here.
Amazing transformation: See how this North Carolina man dropped over 100 pounds and finally got fit. Continue reading…
Mental health challenge: How to help a spouse or partner with mood and outlook after a crushing job loss. Continue reading…
‘Dire’ shortage: See which medical specialists are in short supply right now and potentially into the future. Continue reading…
Dangerous ‘spare tire': If you have a "belly bulge," you may be at risk later in life. Continue reading…
‘Cart before the horse': Are yearly COVID vaccines in our future? Continue reading…
DNA may show the way: Earlier cancer detection may be on the horizon thanks to blood tests. Continue reading…
FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS
Fox News Lifestyle
Fox News Health
Fox News Entertainment (FOX411)