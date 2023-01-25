Expand / Collapse search
Published

North Carolina man, inspired by Navy SEAL to quit drinking and get fit, radically alters his life

Plus more of the top Fox News Health stories and videos from the past week

By Fox News Staff | Fox News
Taylor Robertson of Winston-Salem, North Carolina, shared his amazing weight loss and fitness journey with Fox News Digital. 

Taylor Robertson of Winston-Salem, North Carolina, shared his amazing weight loss and fitness journey with Fox News Digital.  (Taylor Robertson)

Amazing transformation: See how this North Carolina man dropped over 100 pounds and finally got fit. Continue reading…

Mental health challenge: How to help a spouse or partner with mood and outlook after a crushing job loss. Continue reading…

Mental health experts offer actionable steps to help a spouse or partner navigate a traumatic situation.

Mental health experts offer actionable steps to help a spouse or partner navigate a traumatic situation. (iStock)

‘Dire’ shortage: See which medical specialists are in short supply right now and potentially into the future. Continue reading…

Dangerous ‘spare tire': If you have a "belly bulge," you may be at risk later in life. Continue reading…

‘Cart before the horse': Are yearly COVID vaccines in our future? Continue reading…

DNA may show the way: Earlier cancer detection may be on the horizon thanks to blood tests. Continue reading…

DNA fragments obtained through a blood test may reveal cancer cells in the blood.

DNA fragments obtained through a blood test may reveal cancer cells in the blood. (iStock)

