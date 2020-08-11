'Dr. Pimple Popper' shares how she keeps 'maskne' away in quick tutorial video

Reality TV skincare expert Sandra Lee – aka Dr. Pimple Popper, shared how she keeps “maskne” away in an instructional TikTok video.

The face mask-related skin condition has become an increasingly searched term in the beauty and health world since the coronavirus pandemic began in March, data collected from Google Trends shows. But the 49-year-old dermatologist has a trick up her sleeve that helps to keep unwanted blemishes away.

She uses a salicylic acid body spray, which also happens to be sold by her brand SLMD Skincare and retails for $38 for a single 5.4-ounce bottle.

“Spray it on inside the mask,” Lee wrote in her video while demonstrating how she spritzes the product. “Fan your mask to dry a little.”

“Salicylic acid cleans out the oil & debris within your pores preventing ACNE,” she briefly explained.

The SLMD Skincare Salicylic Acid Body Spray is formulated with two percent concentration of salicylic acid, according to the listed drug facts on Target.com. Other key ingredients include allantoin, beta glucan and plant extracts from papaya, olive leaf and rosemary.

Similar skin-calming products can be found in pharmacies, general merchandise and specialty stores.

The key active ingredient, salicylic acid, is in the same drug class as aspirin, according to WebMD.

“It works by increasing the amount of moisture in the skin and dissolving the substance that causes the skin cells to stick together,” the health and medical news resource said. “This makes it easier to shed the skin cells.”