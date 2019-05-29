Twitter users stunned to discover oddly similar wrist freckle: 'I'm scared'

A significant chunk of Twitter recently had a collective near-meltdown after realizing they all had freckles on the same area of their bodies.

It all started with a tweet from user @AarynWhitley, who asked her female followers if it was a “myth” that all women had a freckle in the middle of their wrist. She also included a group of photos that seemed to show a number of different women with freckles in similar spots.

In the time since, @AarynWhitley received roughly 11,000 comments on her post, many from women who were astonished to discover that they did, indeed, share that trait.

A couple of women said they were certain they didn’t have one until actually inspecting their own wrists — even under their jewelry — and seeing the freckle.

There is, however, a likely explanation for everyone’s newly discovered wrist freckles. As noted by Time and The Sun, freckles are more likely to appear on fair skin that has been frequently exposed to sunlight, as they darken with repeated exposure. And since wrists, along with faces and hands are more often exposed to such light, they tend to appear in similar spots on separate people.

That hasn’t stopped some Twitter users without the freckle from feeling a bit left out, though.

“@raikohru has no freckle. She has violated the law,” one user joked.

Janine Puhak contributed to this report.