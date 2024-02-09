Donna Kelce, mom of Jason Kelce, shares favorite hot dog and wine pairing ahead of the Super Bowl

On Super Bowl Sunday, Feb. 11, Donna Kelce will be cheering on her son Travis Kelce as the Kansas City Chiefs take on the San Francisco 49ers.

Ahead of the big game, Donna Kelce is sharing her traditional hot dog recipe and her favorite Barefoot Wine to pair it with as she partners with the California-based vino brand.

"Whether you’re at the game or at home, nothing beats a good old-fashioned hot dog," the NFL mom of Travis and Jason Kelce (a center for the Philadelphia Eagles) wrote on Instagram.

"Add ketchup and mustard and pair it with my favorite Barefoot Pinot Grigio and you’ve got a simple classic," she said.

Ready to take a page from Mama Kelce for Super Bowl Sunday?

Here’s her super simple hot dog recipe below, which she pairs with Pinot Grigio.

Donna Kelce's Traditional Hot Dogs to pair with Barefoot Pinot Grigio

Makes 4 servings

Prep time: 2 minutes

Cook time: 6 minutes

Ingredients

4 hot dog buns

4 beef or pork hot dogs

Mustard and ketchup for topping

Directions

1. Grill or boil hot dogs until fully cooked as per package instructions.

2. Toast buns on the grill or in a toaster.

3. Place a hot dog in each bun.

4. Add mustard and ketchup.

5. Serve the hot dogs immediately, and enjoy.

If you're more adventurous with your hot dog toppings — consider adding relish, onions, hot sauce or beans.

This recipe from BarefootWine.com was shared with Fox News Digital.