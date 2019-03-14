Dominatrix moving from NYC townhouse over complaints of lifestyle and business: 'It's such a shame'

The dominatrix who claims her neighbors are pressuring her to relocate says the move won’t be “easy,” especially considering the modifications she’s already made to the New York City townhouse where her business operates.

Charlotte Taillor, who runs the Taillor Collective school of domination, claims she’s spent $15,000 converting two floors of the townhouse into a BSDM parlor, installing such items as a throne and a ceiling rig, and equipping the parlor with “hundreds" of toys, SWNS reports.

“I’ve spent $15,000 on this dungeon and moving is not going to be easy,” she told the outlet.

Taillor originally moved into the space in December, but soon found herself facing criticism and concern from neighbors who weren’t fans of her operation.

One neighbor, Laurie Miller, has been especially vocal. “This is a residential street and now we have weirdos and perverts hanging around the block waiting to go in there for whatever it is they do,” Miller said. “I don’t care how people get their kicks, they can swing from the ceilings for all I care but I don’t want a business like this on the street where I live,” she added.

According to Taillor, Miller had also taken to standing outside of her building and harassing the students and customers who went into her business, the Daily News reported. But Taillor says Miller has the wrong idea, especially considering the parlor has a strict “no sex” policy, and is instead about “empowerment and people being free to express their kinks,” or providing a place for individuals to explore their sexuality.

Taillor, meanwhile, has reportedly caved to the criticism, and plans to move from the space. She also says she started a GoFundMe account where people can help with her moving costs, and any fees incurred with breaking her lease. ABC7 also reported on a FundRazr account where she has raised close to $2,000.

“It’s such a shame because we love our neighbors and want to be a part of any community we are in,” she told SWNS. “Last year we held a ‘Spanksgiving' event and so many people came along to find out what we are about.”