'Sex basement' among amenities in upscale home for sale in Philadelphia suburb

A real estate listing for an upscale suburban Philadelphia home that includes a sex basement straight out of the “Fifty Shades of Grey” book and film series has gone viral and riled neighbors.

The five-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom home in Maple Glen, north of the city, was quickly noticed after it was listed for sale Thursday because of the fully furnished pleasure room inside. The colonial brick home is a “one of a kind suburban home” and has an asking price of $750,000, according to the listing.

REALTOR TAKES HEAT FOR USING PARTIALLY CLOTHED MODELS IN ADS TO ATTRACT HOME BUYERS

Realtor Melissa Leonard dubbed the home “50 Shades of Maple Glen” and has since heard from angry neighbors and media groups requesting to speak with her about it.

“I saw the first two of the movies. I only read maybe a couple of chapters of the book. That was the first thing that came to mind when I saw it: This guy has ‘Fifty Shades of Grey’ going on his basement!" Leonard told Slate. "But I know that it’s a way of life for people. Philly has clubs for this. I go out, I know about nightlife, they nickname me Philly Socialite on Instagram, so I go out all the time. Nothing bothered me.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Leonard was recently confronted by a neighbor during a media interview. and some real estate websites have removed the basement from the listing.

The basement is listed as the fifth bedroom and “can be converted back to a typical suburban basement.”

“The owner currently rents it out on Airbnb for $750 a night during the week and $2000 a night on weekends,” Leonard told Philadelphia magazine. “He just started this and has made $5,000 in his first month. He’s getting constant bookings, and he even was hired to film a rap video there.”