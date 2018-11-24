Realtor takes heat for using partially clothed models in ads to attract home buyers

A Houston-area Realtor’s use of half-naked models to draw attention to a hard-to-sell property has attracted a number of complaints about the risque content.

Kristin Gyldenege launched the marketing tactic after her client’s three-bedroom, two-bathroom home in the Houston suburb of Conroe sat on the market for 40 days with no offers, the Houston Chronicle reported.

To appeal to potential buyers, Gyldenege took photos of partially clothed male and female models performing normal household tasks -- such as cooking or changing a light bulb -- and uploaded them to HAR.com, a Texas real estate website.

"I didn't want anything slutty," she told Chron.com. "I wanted to represent a young couple who was on top of their game all the way around and who had just moved into this great house."

Within the first 24 hours, the listing had been viewed 20,000 times, compared to fewer than 1,000 before.

However, not everyone was a fan of Gyldenege’s advertising campaign. The site removed the photos after receiving around 100 complaints.

Other listing services still have the photos, she said, adding that she expected some backlash. The homeowner approved the idea, she said.

"In the end, that's what matters — doing what's best for my client," she said.

As of Wednesday, Gyldenege had still not received any serious offers for the home.

"[Potential buyers] may not look like [the models]," she said, "but if they think they could look like that in this house, they would be more attracted to at least see it."