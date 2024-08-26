Dogs in the White House: JD Vance's German shepherd could continue beloved trend

Presidential pups have been a long-standing and popular tradition in Washington, D.C.

Most recently, President Joe Biden’s two German shepherds – Commander and Major – called the White House home even as they left behind a legacy of poor behavior, according to reports.

While the 2024 presidential candidates, former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris, will most likely not have a canine attached to their tickets, Republican vice-presidential candidate Sen. JD Vance of Ohio could help continue the trend.

On Aug. 16, Vance and his wife were spotted hitting the campaign trail in Milwaukee with their family dog, a 9-month-old German shepherd named Atlas.

German shepherds, known as a loyal breed, are often a top choice for police K9s due to their intelligence, loyalty and athleticism, according to nonprofit New Life K9s.

Biden’s German shepherds have exemplified the breed’s fierce stereotype, per reports.

Commander reportedly bit and attacked numerous members of the U.S. Secret Service (USSS) in at least 24 incidents between Oct. 2022 and July 2023, according to internal documents previously obtained by Fox News Digital.

These incidents led to Commander’s removal from the White House.

He joined his brother, Major, who was also previously removed for biting USSS and White House staff.

The right routines are needed

As another German shepherd may potentially come to D.C. with Vance depending on election results this fall, celebrity dog trainer Chrissy Joy of Maryland told Fox News Digital it's important for the breed to have outlets for activity, as well as proper training and exposure.

"Dogs thrive on routine and the feeling of being safe and trusting in their environment, along with the people in it," said the expert.

"Providing the dog with a consistent handler and a proper routine of training, care and exercise can help mitigate and curb any unwanted behaviors."

German shepherds have a history of being "notable war heroes," used to attack, guard and send messages, according to Joy.

The breed now continues to thrive in police and military tasks.

Proper methods of exposure and socialization are "key" for these dogs, she added, especially in the busy White House environment.

"Teaching a dog to have positive associations with a changing environment can help set the dog up for future success when asked to tolerate and thrive [with] changing handlers, locations and stimuli," Joy said.

For any dog that shows signs of fear or aggression, Joy recommends enlisting the help of a professional trainer who understands these behavioral issues and implements a positive-based reward system.

A trainer can help to "decipher if the reactivity is true aggression or possibly fear due to the dog being in a stressful environment," she said.

History of presidential pups

President Theodore Roosevelt was the first to popularize presidential pets.

He owned various animals, including a short-legged black-and-tan mongrel terrier named Skip, according to the White House Historical Association.

Presidents of the 1920s continued the trend.

Warren G. Harding owned an Airedale terrier named Laddie Boy; President Calvin Coolidge and first lady Grace Coolidge adored a white collie named Rob Roy; and President Herbert Hoover buddied up with a Belgian malinois named King Tut, who assisted the White House police force as a patrol dog.

President Franklin D. Roosevelt owned many dogs, including Fala – his most notable black Scottie, who often accompanied him to secret meetings and World War II conferences, the association reported.

Many presidential dogs welcomed their own puppies while in office, including first lady Jacqueline Kennedy’s dog, Pushinka, a gift from Soviet Premier Nikita Khrushchev.

The Kennedy family's Welsh terrier, Charlie, took a particular liking to Pushinka, who eventually became the father of her four puppies, according to the historical association.

First lady Barbara Bush’s English springer spaniel, Millie, famously gave birth to six puppies — which landed her on the cover of Life magazine.

President Gerald Ford’s golden retriever, Liberty — a gift from the president’s official photographer, David Hume Kennerly — gave birth to eight puppies.

President Lyndon B. Johnson had a particular soft spot for furry friends. He welcomed two beagles called Him and Her into the White House, as well as a stray dog named Yuki, who was found in Texas by his daughter, according to the association.

Rex, the Cavalier King Charles spaniel who belonged to President Ronald Reagan and first lady Nancy Reagan, is described by the White House Historical Association as the family’s most famous pet.

Other notable pooches have included the Nixon family’s Irish setter, Yorkie and poodle trio, known for their Christmas portraits; the Clinton family's chocolate lab puppy, Buddy; and Barney and Miss Beazley, two Scottish terriers belonging to President George W. Bush.

The Obamas also raised two Portuguese water dogs named Bo and Sunny while in office, which sparked nationwide interest in the dog breed, the White House Historical Association reported.

What to consider

While the trend of presidential pups is beloved, Joy said it's important to consider whether bringing a dog into the White House is a good decision.

"Although there may be plenty of people available to care for the dog, the pet will seek a consistent routine, including the people in it," she told Fox News Digital.

"If there is constant change, travel and [time] away from the owners, then the dog is at risk of developing potential inconsistencies in training and [could lack] ideal development to be confident and happy."

She added, "Any family bringing a dog into the home – even the White House – needs to consider … whether the activity requirements, temperament and traits of the breed would be an ideal fit."

