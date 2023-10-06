As Biden's biting dog is booted from White House, celeb pet trainer offers tips for preventing bad behavior

A second Biden pup has been removed from the White House due to its poor behavior.

President Biden’s German Shepherd, Commander, got the boot this week after committing at least his 11th biting incident.

Commander most recently bit a Secret Service agent on the White House grounds last month.

A previous incident led to the hospitalization of a Secret Service officer, according to the New York Post.

Commander arrived at the White House after the Biden family got rid of its prior dog, Major, who also behaved aggressively.

Celebrity dog trainer Tom Davis expressed his sadness and frustration in an exchange with Fox News Digital, but said the removal "may be in the dog’s best interest."

"It was necessary so no one else got hurt," he wrote in an email.

"German Shepherds are loyal, great dogs — and to see Commander bite 11 people means something has to be off."

This kind of behavior can occur when any dog is allowed too much freedom or experiences "insufficient structure or control," Davis said.

"Things will get out of hand fast if you allow a working line German Shepherd or any dog to get away with whatever they want."

Davis is founder of the Upstate Canine Academy in New York.

"He shouldn't be allowed another dog, that's for sure."

The trainer said it’s "clear" President Biden won’t be held to the "same regulations and laws" as other dog owners in Washington, D.C.

"This is the second dog removed from President Biden," Davis added. "He isn't equipped to care for a dog."

As Commander exits the White House, Davis recommended that the dog be assessed by a canine behavioral specialist and placed in a home that can provide the necessary structure and training he "deserves."

Davis encouraged every dog owner to consider training instead of waiting for problems to develop in their animal.

"Seek professional guidance as soon as you get your dog," he advised.

"Suppose you do have behavioral issues with your dog," he said.

"In that case, you must seek a professional who understands the importance of balance, structure and discipline to help you understand and modify your dog's behavior."

The trainer added that it’s "most" important to hire someone who "understands how to train dog owners to sustain and live better with their dogs."

"Like everything else, not all dog trainers are the same," he said.

"Some focus on reward-based, basic obedience; some focus on behavior modification that requires much more than that."

Davis added, "Find someone who has actually worked with the dog problems you are dealing with and has had success."

Fox News Digital’s Louis Casiano and Patrick Ward contributed to this report.