Dog stranded for days in sinkhole caught on camera getting rescued after utility worker hears barks

A dog in Arizona that fell into a 10-foot-deep sinkhole was rescued days later after a utility worker passing by heard it barking for help.

The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office said its Animal Control division responded to a report on Friday of a dog that was stuck in a deep hole in Prescott Valley.

The person who called was a utility worker who told law enforcement he nearly fell into the hole when he heard barking coming from below.

When he looked down into the hole, the worker told authorities, he was surprised to see there was a small dog down there.

In a video shared on Facebook by the sheriff’s office, the worker said, "That little guy’s stuck."

"Oh, my goodness," the officer said. "Hey, buddy. Hey. We’ll get you out here."

When the animal control officer arrived on the scene, he assessed the situation, borrowed a ladder from nearby and climbed to the bottom of the hole to retrieve the dog before carrying it to safety.

Authorities say the hole was over 10 feet deep, and the dog had possibly sustained injuries to its front legs.

After attempting to locate the dog’s owner, the officer transported his new furry friend to get medical treatment.

One user jokingly noted that the dog, identified as a Jack Russell, likely dug the hole it wound up in two days.

Others posted in disbelief that the hole was left open and should be covered up before anyone, or anything, else gets hurt or even killed.

But many users praised the officer for rescuing the pup.

"Thank you, sir, for rescuing this beautiful!" a user exclaimed. "I can't imagine what this poor little animal went through. You are truly a hero. God bless you!!"