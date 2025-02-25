US Marine protected puppy while deployed, now hopes to bring her home

Staff Sergeant Johnson fell in love with a puppy while serving overseas.

The 10-year U.S. Marine spent his latest deployment in a remote part of Africa, where he found a starving puppy while on patrol.

Johnson and his team rescued the puppy in an area where animal cruelty is abundant, according to the New York-based nonprofit Paws of War.

The sergeant continued to protect the puppy, who was named Singo, and quickly developed a bond with her.

After struggling to stay alive at just a few weeks old, Singo began to thrive in the care of the Marine.

The pair "became inseparable," the nonprofit described, and the pup "wants to be everywhere he is."

"Whether that's playing in the African desert sand, sleeping on his bed, or supervising while he maintains military equipment, Singo wants to be involved," Paws of War shared.

"He saved her life, and she gave him a reason to smile during a challenging deployment so far from his home and family."

In hopes of rescuing Singo and saving her from the harsh conditions in Africa, Johnson reached out to Paws of War for help through the War-Torn Pups and Cats program before he moved locations.

Efforts are currently underway to rescue Singo, who is currently in safe hands but has yet to make the trip to America, according to Paws of War.

In a statement, Johnson said he had been thinking of rescuing a dog once he returned home from deployment, but "didn’t expect that to happen here."

"Singo was so tiny when we found her, and she was desperately hungry and thirsty," he said. "I am devastated by the thought of not being able to save her, because I know for certain she can't survive here on her own."

"She has become family to me and has brought so much joy to all of us while we've been away from our loved ones," he went on. "She bonded strongly with me; she's like my shadow – [she] follows me everywhere and needs to sleep in my bed every night. She's my little girl."

Bringing Singo home to the U.S. would be "the best feeling in the world," Johnson said, adding that she "deserves to live and be safe."

Paws of War reported that Singo’s rescue from rural Africa has been "especially complicated," involving traveling hundreds of miles on boats, bikes and even donkeys.

Paws of War co-founder Robert Misseri echoed the difficulty of the high-stakes mission.

"It's heartbreaking for both the soldiers and the animals to be separated after forming such a strong bond, and that's why we step in to help," he said.

"Every rescue mission we take on for our active military is made possible through the support of compassionate members of the public who want to help us save lives and give back to our heroes."

Paws of War has helped bring more than 600 dogs and cats, rescued by U.S. troops serving overseas, to safety in America, according to its website.

The organization accepts donations at pawsofwar.org.