K-9 veteran of Iraq and Afghanistan reunited with handler after 3 years apart

K-9 veteran "Frenky," a 10-year-old German shepherd trained in explosive detection and bite work, has been reunited with his handler by the American Humane Society (AHS) after three years apart.

The AHS Military Working Dog (MWD) Reunification program brought together Frenky and his handler, Army Staff Sgt. Kristin Vanderzanden, in San Antonio.

They worked together from 2017 through 2021, and the K-9 was retired in January. Frenky's first handler was Vanderzanden during his tenure, and the dog was her first K-9.

GARY SINISE FOUNDATION, BUILDING COMPANY PRESENT FREE HOME TO WOUNDED ARMY VETERAN

Vanderzanden, one of two drill sergeants for the Army’s MWD program, served with the K-9 for nearly 4½ years. Their service together included a nine-month combat tour in Afghanistan and a 10-month combat tour in Iraq.

Frenky's composure during a mission with several U.S. casualties after encountering sniper fire and mortar rounds in Afghanistan allowed the MWD to continue searching for explosives. The K-9 became something of a mascot for the U.S. Special Forces team afterward on base for his "sweet, goofy personality," according to Vanderzanden.

Bonding beyond protocol, Frenky slept on the floor of Vanderzanden's room during their deployment in Afghanistan instead of his kennel.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Vanderzanden and Frenky also completed 20 Secret Service missions together, protecting the president and first lady and several foreign dignitaries.

Vanderzanden was reassigned to Fort Drum in northern New York in 2021, separating her from Frenky. In an interview with the AHS, Vanderzanden shared that she was devastated to leave Frenky at Fort Johnson in Louisiana, saying that "it was like leaving a child behind."

Vanderzanden also said she was "chomping at the bit" to see Frenky again when it was rumored he may retire due to old age. Frenky served with three handlers during his military service but is especially close to Vanderzanden.

The reunification program paid for the K-9's travel from Fort Johnson to San Antonio to reunite Vanderzanden and Frenky.

AHS will also cover all veterinary costs for the rest of Frenky's life.

Vanderzanden is excited to give Frenky the opportunity to enjoy being a dog, relaxing on the couch and living in a home instead of a kennel, according to the release.

"Frenky is an extraordinary dog who made invaluable contributions to our country," Dr. Robin Ganzert, AHS president and CEO, told Fox News Digital.

"Like his fellow military working dogs, Frenky is an unsung hero who deserves our gratitude and respect. American Humane Society was honored to help give him the reunion and retirement he deserves."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

According to the program's site, the "American Humane Society honors the lifesaving contributions of all veterans, including the military working dogs (MWDs) who risked their lives courageously serving our country."

Frenky will join Vanderzanden's other dog, a German shepherd and cattle dog mix named Cora, as the newest member of the family.