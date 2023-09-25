Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

LIFESTYLE

Dog owner notices spots on pet's chest that resemble the pup himself: See the surprising pictures

Murph the dog has a unique marking on his chest that has lit up social media

By Brittany Kasko Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for September 25 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for September 25

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A dog owner noticed an unusual marking on her pup's chest.

And it looked eerily familiar.

Fran Dickson and her Schnauzer-Bichon mix dog named Murph live in Brisbane, Queensland, Australia.

After Dickson found an unusual spotting on Murph's fur coat, she took him to the groomer.  

Afterward, she realized he had an odd self-portrait on his own torso, according to Jam Press.

DOGS TRANSFORMED INTO WORKS OF ART AT EXTREME GROOMING CONTEST

Dickson told Jam Press that while her dog needed a good grooming, she wasn't expecting to see her dog's self-portrait on his body when she picked him up.

"He was very matted and knotty — the groomer had to shave really closely all over," she said.

Dog spots resemble dog himself

Dickson said she was shocked at Murph's grooming — and didn't realize the spots until hours later.  (Jam Press)

Dickson said she "burst out laughing" when she saw the result.

She immediately showed off his new look to her daughter and husband when she wasn't able to contain her excitement.

DOG OWNER LEFT LAUGHING AFTER GROOMING GAVE PUP ‘PANTLESS’ HAIRCUT

Later that night, when Dickson sat down for dinner, she noticed her dog on his own foot-stool in front of her — with an eye-catching spotting on his torso.

Dog groomed portrait

Look carefully at this image. The spots on Murph's torso resemble a portrait of the dog himself. (Jam Press)

The almost uncanny self-portrait of Murph was imprinted on his chest.

ADORABLE DOGS FINALLY GET HAIRCUTS AS BUSINESSES REOPEN IN ENGLAND

Dickson shared the pup’s self-made masterpiece with the world — sensing Murph would "revel in all the attention."

Groomed dog

Murph is Dickson's dog. After the pooch was groomed, a unique spot on his torso was revealed.  (Jam Press)

Pet lovers everywhere were just as amused by the resemblance of the mark to the pooch.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

The woman's Facebook post was filled with reactions from Dickson's friends and funny comments about the moment. 

Dog spots resemble dog

A dog owner in Australia was shocked to see that her dog had spots on his torso that looked very similar to the dog himself.  (Jam Press)

One user called it a "murph mark," while another said that on his chest was a "tattoo of himself."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital reached out to Dickson for further comment. 

For more Lifestyle articles, visit www.foxnews.com/lifestyle.

Brittany Kasko is a lifestyle production assistant with Fox News Digital. 