Dog owner notices spots on pet's chest that resemble the pup himself: See the surprising pictures

A dog owner noticed an unusual marking on her pup's chest.

And it looked eerily familiar.

Fran Dickson and her Schnauzer-Bichon mix dog named Murph live in Brisbane, Queensland, Australia.

After Dickson found an unusual spotting on Murph's fur coat, she took him to the groomer.

Afterward, she realized he had an odd self-portrait on his own torso, according to Jam Press.

Dickson told Jam Press that while her dog needed a good grooming, she wasn't expecting to see her dog's self-portrait on his body when she picked him up.

"He was very matted and knotty — the groomer had to shave really closely all over," she said.

Dickson said she "burst out laughing" when she saw the result.

She immediately showed off his new look to her daughter and husband when she wasn't able to contain her excitement.

Later that night, when Dickson sat down for dinner, she noticed her dog on his own foot-stool in front of her — with an eye-catching spotting on his torso.

The almost uncanny self-portrait of Murph was imprinted on his chest.

Dickson shared the pup’s self-made masterpiece with the world — sensing Murph would "revel in all the attention."

Pet lovers everywhere were just as amused by the resemblance of the mark to the pooch.

The woman's Facebook post was filled with reactions from Dickson's friends and funny comments about the moment.

One user called it a "murph mark," while another said that on his chest was a "tattoo of himself."

Fox News Digital reached out to Dickson for further comment.

