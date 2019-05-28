Dog owner left laughing after groomer gave pup 'pantless' haircut

One woman from Missouri was left laughing when her Newfoundland dog received a “pantless” haircut – with only his hind legs shaved – due to a miscommunication with a new groomer.

Carli Cunningham of Parkville couldn’t help but chuckle when she recently picked up her dog Ruger, 4, from an appointment with a new groomer to find that the stylist didn’t quite deliver what she requested, Daily Mail reports.

In a 30-second clip shared to YouTube, Cunningham giggles in her car as her pup paws around in the backseat, evidently unfazed by the wonky new look.

THE DAILY SPIKE: THE DO’S AND DONT’S FOR LEAVING YOUR DOG WITH A PET SITTER

“So he looks great right here .... I mean as best as he can,” the woman patiently explains before bursting into hysterics.

“Ruger, what happened to you buddy?!” she wonders.

The playful pet won himself a visit to the groomer after jumping to a “swamp” like pool, the Mail reports. With his usual groomer unavailable for an appointment, Cunningham contacted another professional and asked for a “teddy cut” for her sweet pup.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

“I agreed to have her cut his mats out and explained our groomer does a 'teddy cut' where she tapers his fur on his butt down and gets the mats out and thins it,” the dog owner said. “I spoke with [the new groomer] on the phone and she recommended 'starting over to the skin'.”

Specifying that she did not want Ruger to be completely shaved, Cunningham suspects that the new groomer “got fed up with me and decided to give him pants.”

When she picked her pet up from the stylist, the Missouri woman was shocked to find her dog had been given a “pantless” cut — while the rest of his coat went untouched.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“Ruger came running out of that back room as if he was the other man in a cheating woman's house,” Cunningham joked of the ultimate look. “The damage was done and I was so mad I laughed, a lot.”

According to the American Kennel Club, the sweet-tempered Newfie breed is "among the world’s biggest dogs.”

Male pups can grow to weigh up to 150 pounds and measure 28 inches at the shoulder; their heavy, silky coats require a thorough brushing at least once weekly.