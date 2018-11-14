Dog in Georgia found dumped inside trash can near highway, rescue center says

An animal rescue is hoping to identify the person responsible for dumping a small dog in a trash can at a welcome center off a Georgia highway.

The Hart County Animal Rescue in Hartwell, Ga., wrote in a Facebook post the dog, which has been named Caroline, was found in a trash can at a welcome center Tuesday on local Interstate 85.

"YES! some piece of scum decided to just trash her,” the center added in the post, which had more than 5,000 shares as of Wednesday afternoon.

The dog — which weighs 6 pounds and is possibly a chihuahua or a chihuahua mix, WYFF4 reported — was “freezing, wet, hungry and scared” when an unidentified person heard it crying from inside the trash can and pulled her out.

Shortly after, Caroline was taken to Lavonia Animal Hospital where she received the “medical attention and love she deserves,” officials with the Hart County Animal Rescue center said.

While the dog still needs to be spayed and requires “other adult vetting,” the center is taking applications for those interested in adopting Caroline, though she will not be able to go to a new home for a number of days.

A spokesperson for the Hart County Animal Rescue Center told Fox News there are no leads yet on who may have dumped the pup, noting there weren’t any cameras on the side of the building where she was found.

That said, the small dog appears to be in better spirits now that she’s been rescued, the spokesperson added.