Dog in Florida born with lime green fur and named 'Shamrock' goes viral

While Kermit the Frog once said it's not easy being green, a Florida puppy born with green fur has experienced internet stardom due to her unique — albeit temporary — coloring.

The puppy, appropriately named Shamrock, was born on March 3 — and was already dressed and ready for St. Patrick's Day.

Carole DeBruler, owner of Golden Treasures Kennel in Pensacola, Florida, began posting pictures and videos of the puppies shortly after their birth.

But a March 26 video posted on TikTok explaining Shamrock's unique coloring rocketed the puppy to viral fame.

In the video, which has been viewed more than 8 million times, DeBruler said Shamrock "was born lucky" and that her coloring is the result of being stained with biliverdin, likely caused by bile in the mother dog's womb.

While it may be somewhat alarming to see a green dog, the condition is harmless and will fade as Shamrock grows older.

And despite being somewhat smaller than her siblings, Shamrock is "happy and healthy," said DeBruler in a follow-up video.

A few weeks after her birth, her green coloring was "starting to fade," said DeBruler in a video posted on March 31 — but the little pup's "feisty personality is just getting stronger."

Shamrock and her siblings are known as English cream golden retrievers, which means their fur is on the whiter end of the golden retriever color spectrum.

The breed standard of the golden retriever states that the dog has a coat of "rich, lustrous golden of various shades," says the Golden Retriever Club of America's website.

Golden retrievers born in the same litter can even have a variety of colors, said the Golden Retriever Club of America, "with full siblings varying in color from very light cream to a rich gold," they said.

Green, however, was not a listed color as a breed standard.

