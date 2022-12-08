Chicago dog goes viral on TikTok after owner has pup's fur dyed green to resemble Grinch

A pup is having a viral moment on TikTok after his owner had his fur dyed to match the Grinch from Dr. Seuss' "How the Grinch Stole Christmas."

Ashley Spielmann, a 37-year-old aesthetician and mother of five from Chicago, Illinois, is apparently facing backlash after sharing a video of her miniature schnauzer Rizzo's festive, holiday look: a dyed green head and legs, complete with a red torso made to look like the fictional character (SEE THE VIDEO at the top of this article).

The video was posted last week and some TikTok users have said Rizzo's dye job is "animal cruelty" and "abuse."

AN ‘ELF’ TOY GONE WRONG: MOM GETS CREATIVE TO HANDLE SERIOUS LEG MISHAP

"Schnauzers tend to have grumpy-looking faces anyway, so I thought he would be the perfect Grinch," Spielmann said, according to SWNS Media Group.

Her video has racked up over 10 million views on TikTok.

In spite of others' distaste for Rizzo's new "do," Spielmann said she's loved her dog's festive look since she first saw him.

"I was so excited when I saw him coming out of the groomer's [place]. She sent pictures during the process and after when he was all blow-dried — and I loved it immediately, which I knew I would," Spielmann told SWNS.

CHRISTMAS TREE SHOCKERS: THESE CREATURES WERE HIDING AMONG THEIR FAMILIES' FIR BRANCHES

She responded to comments regarding the dye, saying it's specifically made for animals, is dog-friendly and "completely safe."

Rover.com, a dog care provider website, says dyeing a dog's hair can be fun and safe as long as owners use dye that's certified to be a dog-safe product.

Spielmann said Rizzo's look seems to get him noticed when they've traveled outside the home.

"When I take him out on a walk, people go crazy for his fur. I took him to Starbucks the day after and people in the line were taking pictures of him," Spielmann added.

While Spielmann did not expect the reaction that her video received, she also said is not surprised.

HOLIDAY QUIZ! SEE HOW WELL YOU KNOW THESE FESTIVE FACTS ABOUT THE HOLIDAY SEASON

"We're in [a] day and age where everybody has to comment on everything — good or bad. Comments are comments at this point. It doesn't bother me at all," Spielmann told SWNS.

Spielmann appears to have shaken off the negative comments she's received.

"Both he and Sosa [her other black miniature schnauzer] are well-loved members of the family. I don't even want to say it's hurtful because we know what a good life our dogs have," Spielmann said.

She said Rizzo's sad-looking demeanor is attributed to his breed, because he is actually "a pretty happy-go-lucky soul."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Amid the negative comments the family received, many viewers are also rallying with Speilmann — and loving Rizzo's dyed fur.

next Image 1 of 4

prev next Image 2 of 4

prev next Image 3 of 4

prev Image 4 of 4

One viewer commented, "He looks precious! As a groomer this is absolutely not abuse in any way. imo it's no different than putting babies in beauty pageants all dolled up."

Spielmann said her family enjoys Christmas as well as Rizzo's new look for the holiday season.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"We're really looking forward to Christmas and having our own little Grinch in our household. I hope he doesn't steal the presents," Spielmann told SWNS.