A beautiful cat is looking for her forever home and is officially up for adoption at the Animal Rescue Fund of the Hamptons.

Crystal is an almost six-year-old domestic shorthair cat who was brought to ARF — an organization that helps homeless animals gain a loving family through pet adoption.

The 12-pound cat is already known within the organization as a "stunner" for her piercing green eyes and adorable white paws.

A representative from ARF, located in East Hampton, New York, told Fox News Digital that Crystal is currently enrolled in a program at the organization to help build confidence in some of their more skittish cats and kittens.

Although she's on the shy side, Crystal is known to love a good head rub.

Crystal loves to play, the organization said — especially with wand toys that a human can hold and move from side to side.

She isn’t afraid to use her voice either.

ARF noted that she loves to make purring sounds when given attention.

With tender loving care, Crystal is bound to be a best friend in no time to her future owners, whoever they may be, the group believes.

Animal Rescue Fund of the Hamptons has been in business since 1974, with this year marking its 50th anniversary.

For five decades the organization has helped rehome over 30,000 dogs and cats that once were lost.

Anyone interested in adopting Crystal into their home can seek out more information from the organization.

Visit arfhamptons.org for details.