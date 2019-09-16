Dog caught destroying book about, oops, canine training

This dog knows how to send a message.

The pet’s owner shared footage of the chaos he came home to one morning. While the mess would’ve been bad enough on its own, the dog apparently chose a very appropriate target.

The video was uploaded to YouTube by the user Eldermisanthropy22, who claims that he came home to the torn-up book after leaving for school early that morning. According to him, his dog wasn’t happy about not being able to go to the dog park until later in the day.

Hilariously, the footage shows the dog standing over a shredded vikynem titled “Guide to a Well-Behaved Dog.”

The footage was captioned, “This is Rev. I had school early this morning, clearly he was mad about having to wait to go to the dog park. Don't worry we went straight to the park to play and get some wiggles out.”

Another dog was recently caught on camera, although it seems like his training is going much better.

A California resident caught his dog using his son’s training toilet in the middle of the night. The footage shows the animal properly using the small potty, although he does circle it a few times before doing the deed.

According to the dog’s owner, he discovered that the training toilet had been used the following morning. Initially, he just assumed that his wife had forgotten to clean up after their son went to the bathroom.

When he checked his cameras, however, he discovered something amazing.

According to him, “I got home from work at 5 am and noticed poop in my son's training toilet and thought that's weird how did my wife miss this? I checked the cameras and this is what I found.”