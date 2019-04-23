Doctors warn against popular platform sandals: 'Definitely stay away from this one'

’90s-era platform sandals are back — and foot doctors are horrified.

Last week, Steve Madden reintroduced his iconic foam platform sandals as part of a capsule collection for Urban Outfitters. On Monday, Model Suki Waterhouse posted a photo of herself wearing a similar 4-inch-high pair from Simon Miller.

But while they might look good on your ‘gram, these nostalgic kicks could wreak havoc on your feet.

“Definitely stay away from this one,” Dr. Hillary Brenner, a podiatrist based in the Financial District, tells The Post of the throwback trend.

She says that platform sandals’ rigid soles can throw off your gait and stability — leaving you prone to tweaked ankles or worse.

That’s opposed to shoes with more flexible soles, like sneakers. Those allow you to shift your weight from your heel to the ball of your foot as you walk.

A good rule of thumb is to make sure you can bend a shoe slightly with your hands, she says.

“Nine times out of 10,” patients who wear the platform sandals visit her office for an ankle sprain, she says.

And even if you manage not to topple over, you’re probably messing up other parts of your body, she says. “You’re not in proper alignment, so over time, that can add a lot of strain to your back.”

