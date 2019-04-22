Kylie Jenner announces 'Kybrow' eyebrow cosmetics collection

It’s highly unlikely that Kylie Jenner launched an entire cosmetics empire for the sole purpose of, one day, using a silly pun to market it. But one could be mistaken for thinking otherwise.

On Monday, Jenner revealed on Instagram that a new collection of eyebrow products — which she’s calling “The Kybrow Collection” — will become available as part of her Kylie Cosmetics product line on April 29.

“NEW PRODUCT ALERT,” reads an announcement posted to the Kylie Cosmetics Instagram page. “A full Kybrow Collection is coming to KylieCosmetics.com in exactly a week!”

The announcement was soon followed by a detailed description of the product line, consisting of a brow pencil, a brow pomade, a brow “powder duo,” a brow gel, a brow brush, and two different formulas of brow highlighter.

Jenner first entered the cosmetics industry in late 2015 with her eponymous lip kits, before expanding the product line to include a full range of cosmetics, including a whole collection inspired by her daughter Stormi, as well as a collaborative line with friend Jordyn Woods — who was later embroiled in a cheating scandal with Tristan Thompson, who was in a relationship with Khloe Kardashian at the time.

In early March, Jenner was included in Forbes’ list of billionaires, pegging her as a “self-made” businesswoman with a net worth of $1 billion. They had estimated her cosmetics company alone to be worth around $900 million.