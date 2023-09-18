Doctor shares 3 smart tips for staying healthy in the months ahead — and they may surprise you

The fall and winter seasons are coming up fast — and many people want to be sure they maintain their health throughout the change of seasons.

The key to strong immunity often involves a combination of smart and healthy practices at this time of year

Dr. Nayan Patel of Auro Wellness in California spoke to Fox News Digital about his top three tips for how to stay well as the weather begins to turn cooler.

7 HEALTHY LIFESTYLE CHANGES THAT COULD HELP REDUCE THE RISK OF DEPRESSION, SAYS STUDY: ‘ENORMOUS BENEFITS’

Patel’s No. 1 tip is to stay moisturized throughout the fall season.

Read on for more …

1. Give your skin a moisture boost

The La Habra, California, based doctor recommended keeping your skin moisturized to help prevent water loss and irritants from creeping in.

When the air becomes much drier in the cooler months, "it is important to hydrate the skin to maintain its moisture," he said.

Patel said moisturizers can also create a protective barrier on the skin — acting as a shield against environmental aggressors in cold, harsh weather.

"Dry, indoor air and cold temperatures can lead to increased fluid loss."

He also recommended ensuring people get enough of one particular vitamin …

2. Be sure to get your vitamin D

Patel said getting the vitamin D hormone year-round is important for strengthening your immune system.

"It aids in multiple areas in your body for strengthening the immune system, to better mental status, to help maintain weight, regulate blood sugar levels" — and more, he said.

BE WELL: PREPARE A DINNER RICH IN VITAMIN D FOR GOOD HEALTH

However, it can be hard to get vitamin D from the sun in the cooler weather.

"Skin exposure to sunlight is the best and cheapest way to improve vitamin D levels," he said — and advised taking adequate supplements.

Patel said consuming foods with vitamin D can also be helpful during the cooler months — foods such as fatty fish, cinnamon and milk.

Then comes a need for more water …

3. Keep hydrating

Staying hydrated in the cooler months can be crucial to our health.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Patel told Fox News Digital that our body's need for water in cooler weather is just as strong as in the summer.

"Dry, indoor air and cold temperatures can lead to increased fluid loss," he said.

Additionally, he said that excessive caffeine and alcohol consumption can dehydrate people quickly.

This is why making sure to take in more water is also important during the months of cooler weather, when those other drinks may be consumed more.

Auro Wellness is a company focused on researched-backed formulas and wellness regimens to overcome negative impacts of stress, according to the organization.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Dr. Patel founded Auro Wellness in 2011.

He's the author of "The Glutathione Revolution: Fight Disease, Slow Aging & Increase Energy," which discusses the antioxidant's interaction with the body's detoxification system.

For more Lifestyle articles, visit www.foxnews/lifestyle