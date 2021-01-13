Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Walt Disney World Orlando
Published

Disney World being considered for use as a vaccine center

Disneyland in California will also be set up as a vaccine super site

By Michael Hollan | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for January 13Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for January 13

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

If Disneyland can do it, so can Disney World.

It was recently reported that Disneyland in California will serve as a "super Point-of-Dispensing" site for COVID-19 vaccines. Now, some officials in Florida are reportedly looking at Disney World in Orlando for similar uses.

Rep. Anna Eskamani recently spoke about the possibility of Disney World being set up as a potential vaccine center.

Rep. Anna Eskamani recently spoke about the possibility of Disney World being set up as a potential vaccine center. (iStock)

State Rep. Anna Eskamani recently spoke with WESH 2 about the possibility of Disney World being set up as a potential vaccine center. According to her, there are a lot of reasons why it would make sense.

"It seems like Walt Disney World has the technology to store vaccines and that is a really important dynamic," she explained, "but also, geographically, Orange County sits between Polk and Osceola Counties and these are all counties of great need."

DISNEY WORLD CUTTING 'MAGICAL EXPRESS' BUS SERVICE, LUGGAGE DELIVERY PERK FOR HOTEL GUESTS

Disney World reportedly has a high number of refrigerators on site, which is important in keeping the vaccine properly stored.

"At the end of the day it is smart for us to look at these types of institutions that might already have some of the vaccination structure in place," Eskamani said, mentioning college campuses and other companies.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

She continued, "There are 4.3 million people over the age of 65 in Florida. We need all hands on deck if we are going to get these seniors inoculated and move on to the next population."

Fox News previously reported that Disneyland Resort in Anaheim will serve as Orange County’s first "super Point-of-Dispensing" (POD) site for COVID-19 vaccinations, launching operations later this week, according to an announcement made on Monday.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Disneyland and four other regional sites will soon administer thousands of vaccines each day to residents most vulnerable to poor outcomes from the disease. Officials will announce the other sites as agreements wrap up.

Fox News' Kayla Rivas contributed to this report.