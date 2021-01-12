Disney World cutting ‘Magical Express’ bus service, luggage delivery perk for hotel guests

Walt Disney World Resort is cutting a popular perk for guests who stay at Disney’s hotels next year.

Disney will no longer offer its "Magical Express" bus service between Orlando International Airport and its Disney World hotels as of Jan. 1, 2022, the company announced in a blog post.

The service allows guests booking a stay at a Disney World hotel to also reserve a free ride to the hotel and another back to the airport after checking out. In the past, Disney would even deliver checked bags on some airlines to the guests’ hotels, though that service is already no longer available.

"Vacationers have more options to choose from than ever for transportation, including ride-share services that save time and offer more flexibility to go where they want, when they want," Disney wrote in the blog post.

Other free transportation between the resort’s hotels and parks, including buses, monorails and the Disney Skyliner gondola, will continue operating.

And while Disney will stop offering the airport ride perk, it is adding a new perk that may make up for it. Guests at Disney’s hotels and select other hotels will be able to enter Disney World’s parks 30 minutes early every day.

"It’ll be a great way to get a jump start in your Disney day, no matter the day," the company wrote in its blog.

The new perk replaces Disney’s "Extra Magic Hours," which allowed hotel guests extra times in rotating parks either before they opened or after they closed. When Disney World reopened from its pandemic shutdown last summer, the benefit was suspended.

Disney said the new early admission benefit will help the resort better spread guests across its theme parks and give guests extra time to enjoy the parks throughout their stays. Guests will need to make reservations for the parks.

The resort also just brought back its popular "Park Hopper" option at the start of the year. The perk allows guests to start their day at one of Disney World’s theme parks, and then "hop" to a second one after 2 p.m.

Disney World has put safety precautions in place as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Reservations are required. All workers and guests age 2 and up must wear face coverings. Temperature screenings are being used at park entrances and hotel restaurants.