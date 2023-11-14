Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

LIFESTYLE

Did a ghost pull her hair? Woman is startled on ghost-hunting trip to 18th century manor house, see the video!

See for yourself — was it a ghost that made this spooky moment happen?

By Brittany Kasko Fox News
Published
close
Woman claims something touched her hair during first-ever ghost-hunting trip Video

Woman claims something touched her hair during first-ever ghost-hunting trip

A woman named Katie was on a ghost-hunting tour in England when she claimed something pulled a piece of her hair. See the moment caught on video in the 18th century manor house. 

A woman claimed a ghost pulled her hair while she was on her first-ever ghost tour with friends and was sitting down on a sofa. 

Katie (no last name given) was taking a ghost tour in an 18th century Georgian manor house in Wimborne Minster, in Dorset, England, when she had the oddest encounter with what she thinks was a ghost. 

She and some friends were in the Grade I Listed Marley House — built in 1756 — when Katie swore she felt something pull at her hair, as Jam Press reported.

TEXAS MAN CLAIMS LITTLE BOY'S GHOST PUSHED SHOPPING CART INTO HIS $25K CAR, CAUSING DAMAGE

"Something just touched my head," she commented in the released video.

Another woman responded, "There’s nothing behind you." 

Woman claims ghost pulled her hair on ghost hunting tour

The woman snapped her head after feeling a tug on the back left side of her head. Watch the video at the top of this article for the moment.  (Jam Press)

Katie, however, swore she felt something or someone touch her head. 

TRUCKER RECORDS CREEPY GHOST-LIKE FIGURE ON ARIZONA HIGHWAY WHILE DRIVING ALONG: DASHCAM VIDEO

Ghost expert Tony Ferguson, who was on the tour along with the visitors, said he filmed the sit-down — and that the camera would pick up any movement if something really did touch her, as Jam Press reported.

Manor house

The manor house where the alleged incident took place was originally built in the 18th century. It's located in Wimborne Minster, Dorset, England.  (Jam Press )

Ferguson, who has been hunting ghosts for 15 years, told Jam Press this location has been one he’s been wanting to visit for years.

"On [that] night, we had many skeptics, non-believers and believers in the group," he recalled of the visit to the house.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Ferguson said Katie was on her first-ever ghost-hunting investigation and was nervous about the movement she claimed to have felt on her head. 

Manor house moment

The visitor to the house claimed she felt something pull at her hair while she was sitting in the manor house.  (Jam Press)

"You can see it move on the left-hand side of her head," he pointed out on the video footage provided by Jam Press.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The ghost hunter said it was "pitch black" at the time — but her hair can be seen "moving" in the video. 

The group also claimed to have heard loud bangs and the voices of children while on the ghost tour of the home.

Watch the video at the top of this article, or click here to access it

For more Lifestyle articles, visit www.foxnews.com/lifestyle.

Brittany Kasko is a lifestyle production assistant with Fox News Digital. 