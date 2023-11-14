Did a ghost pull her hair? Woman is startled on ghost-hunting trip to 18th century manor house, see the video!

A woman claimed a ghost pulled her hair while she was on her first-ever ghost tour with friends and was sitting down on a sofa.

Katie (no last name given) was taking a ghost tour in an 18th century Georgian manor house in Wimborne Minster, in Dorset, England, when she had the oddest encounter with what she thinks was a ghost.

She and some friends were in the Grade I Listed Marley House — built in 1756 — when Katie swore she felt something pull at her hair, as Jam Press reported.

"Something just touched my head," she commented in the released video.

Another woman responded, "There’s nothing behind you."

Katie, however, swore she felt something or someone touch her head.

Ghost expert Tony Ferguson, who was on the tour along with the visitors, said he filmed the sit-down — and that the camera would pick up any movement if something really did touch her, as Jam Press reported.

Ferguson, who has been hunting ghosts for 15 years, told Jam Press this location has been one he’s been wanting to visit for years.

"On [that] night, we had many skeptics, non-believers and believers in the group," he recalled of the visit to the house.

Ferguson said Katie was on her first-ever ghost-hunting investigation and was nervous about the movement she claimed to have felt on her head.

"You can see it move on the left-hand side of her head," he pointed out on the video footage provided by Jam Press.

The ghost hunter said it was "pitch black" at the time — but her hair can be seen "moving" in the video.

The group also claimed to have heard loud bangs and the voices of children while on the ghost tour of the home.

