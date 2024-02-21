Debunking the myth of freezing jeans for freshness and odor elimination

In the ever-evolving world of denim care tips, the myth of freezing jeans has gained traction.

Advocates claim that placing your favorite pair of jeans in the freezer can effectively freshen them up and eliminate odors without the need for washing.

But does this unconventional method hold any merit or is it just another fashion myth?

Here's a look at the mystery behind freezing jeans — and whether this chilly approach stands up to scrutiny.

The idea around this myth is that subjecting jeans, and other clothing, to colder temperatures eliminates unpleasant odors by killing the bacteria responsible for the unappealing scent.

That's a reference to bacteria that accumulate when shed skin and dirt find their way into your jeans, especially when left unwashed.

These bacteria flourish at the body's normal temperature.

While freezing does inhibit the growth of bacteria, it's essential to understand the limitations of this method.

Certain bacteria can endure extremely low temperatures, as explained by Stephen Craig Cary, an expert on frozen microbes, at the Smithsonian.

Once the jeans return to room temperature, any surviving bacteria can become active again.

It's crucial to differentiate between odors caused by bacteria and those resulting from other sources like environmental factors or body oils.

Freezing might be effective in addressing bacterial odors — but it may not combat all sources of unwanted smells.

"People's ability to smell a particular odor will vary. At low levels, some people will notice the odor while others won't notice any. At higher levels, most people will notice the odor. Examples of factors that can affect a person's sense of smell include age, sex and whether they smoke," says the New York State Department of Health.

A person in good health has a strong skin barrier that can effectively resist bacterial infections that may stem from wearing jeans, according to the National Institute of Health.

Many experts assert that freezing alone is not a comprehensive solution for maintaining denim hygiene.

Levi Strauss advises freezing your jeans to kill the germs that make them smelly, thereby saving the water you’d use in washing them.

However, the company emphasizes the importance of occasional washing to remove oils, dirt and other contaminants that freezing cannot address.

While freezing may offer a temporary fix for bacterial odors, it can't replace thorough washing.

Freezing your jeans won't banish the smell or work wonders in cleaning the denim.

For that, the indispensable duo remains water and soap.

